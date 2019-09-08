Bill Hogseth has been hired as Wisconsin Farmers Union’s watershed coordinator.
In the newly created role, Hogseth will work directly with farmer-led councils in Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties to increase farmer engagement, build council capacity, expand participation in incentive programs, coordinate water testing and programming, and create greater impacts in the Mississippi River Watershed. He will network with multiple agencies that are concerned about water quality, including farmers, county staff, university students, faculty and Extension staff, lake associations, agriculture organizations, elected officials, local tribes and environmental groups.
Growing up in Eau Claire, Hogseth developed an early passion for the outdoors while on wilderness canoe trips with his dad. His interest in natural resources led him to Northland College in Ashland, where he pursued a degree in environmental studies and ecological restoration. In college, he worked as a forestry technician for the Living Forest Cooperative and a ranger for the U.S. Forest Service in Grand Marais, Minnesota. He graduated in 2006.
After college, Hogseth returned to west-central Wisconsin where he spent three years as stewardship manager for West Wisconsin Land Trust working collaboratively with private landowners to protect forests, wetlands, and farmland. In 2010, he joined the Department of Natural Resources as a biologist involved with prairie and oak savanna restoration along the Lower Chippewa River. In recent years, he worked closely with hunters to manage deer populations and address chronic wasting disease.
He currently lives in Dunn County with his wife Crystal and their two young boys, Frank and Ullr.
Hogseth began his duties Sept. 3 and is based in the WFU State Office in Chippewa Falls. He can be reached at bhogseth@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or 715-215-2298.
“Bill is well-respected for his facilitation and organizing skills and has also worked on some tough issues such as chronic wasting disease in the deer herd,” said WFU Executive Director Julie Bomar. “He has strong academic and work experience in natural resources. Bill will be an excellent addition to the Farmers Union team.”