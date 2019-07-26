The future of family farms, food systems, watersheds and rural towns will be among the topics at the Wisconsin Farmers Union Summer Conference on Thursday, Aug. 15. Family farmers and others passionate about the future of rural Wisconsin are invited to attend the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WFU’s Kamp Kenwood, 19161 79th Ave., Chippewa Falls. There is no cost to attend, and all are welcome.
The featured speaker will be Bill Baer, principal deputy associate attorney general and former assistant attorney general for antitrust for the Obama Administration. Baer will share his first-hand knowledge of federal level anti-trust issues. Farmers are feeling the impacts of growing monopolization in the food, seed, health care and meatpacking sectors – to name just a few. WFU has been encouraging members to get to know the antitrust issues and has been selling copies of “The Curse of Bigness” by Tim Wu, and there will be discussion about the book’s core questions with Baer. Copies will also be available at the event.
Registration and networking begin at 9 a.m. The WFU County Presidents’ Meeting will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. and is open to all. Following that, WFU will celebrate the Year of Clean Drinking Water with an update on WFU’s watershed work, including the work being done at the camp on Lake Wissota. Special guest Tally Hamilton from Pheasants Forever will demonstrate a rainfall simulator, sharing how different cropping systems impact soil health and water quality issues.
Afternoon programing on anti-trust issues and monopoly power in the agricultural sector will be moderated by Kara O’Connor, WFU government relations director.
Those with a knack for baking are encouraged to enter the annual pie contest. Winners will be announced and celebrated at the pie social.
This is a family-friendly event, with Acorn Day Camp for ages 7 and up coinciding with the conference. The cost of the day camp is $15 per child, which includes lunch. RSVP by Aug. 9 to the WFU State Office at 715-723-5561 or at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.