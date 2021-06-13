Wisconsin farmers are used to bearing the brunt of everything Mother Nature has to give.
In terms of temperature, this year farmers are seeing it all.
Four months ago, a polar vortex brought a long stretch of artic air to the region. Just last month, another blast of cold brought frost damage in areas of the state.
Now, with June underway, the state has been perched on the top of the temperature rollercoaster, sweltering under a heat wave that is finally showing some signs of lessening, even if temps look to remain on the warm side.
As June heat lingers, wide-ranging effects are bound to be felt in the world of agriculture. And with July, typically the hottest month in the state, and August still ahead, crops, livestock and farmers will likely find more heat in store.
Crops
Some farmers were replanting in areas damaged by the May frost as temperatures soared at the beginning of June.
The late frost was rare but within the realm of possibility, said Josh Kamps, agriculture educator for UW-Extension Lafayette County. Farmers had to weigh whether yield penalties of planting into June were worth it in their fields, but as long as soil conditions were good, the act of re-planting would likely go well too.
Dry conditions that largely prevailed over this year’s growing season continue to persist, but now the cool temperatures that accompanied the relatively dry spring have vanished.
Getting some rain in the coming days will be important as the crop develops, Kamps said, noting that he didn’t want to speculate what would happen if moisture continued to be sparse later this summer.
According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map, released June 10 and based on June 8 conditions, drought has continued to worsen in the state. Only a small portion of the state isn’t at least abnormally dry. Much of the southern half of the state is in moderate drought, while the far southeastern part of the state is in severe.
But roughly two-thirds of topsoil and subsoil moisture in the state is still adequate, as of the week ending June 6, according to the June 7 Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The soil moisture levels in the June 7 report aren’t vastly different than what was reported a month ago in the May 10 report, but back then, cooler weather was helping keep moisture from evaporating, Jerry Clark, UW-Extension Chippewa County agriculture educator, said in May.
The same can’t be said now, as the extreme heat may lead to additional evaporation and transpiration, Kamps said.
When soil moisture is lacking, it’s important for farmers to look at how they can best conserve the moisture they have, Kamps said.
But many of the decisions capable of affecting soil moisture, like amount of tillage and cover crops, had to have been made earlier. That also goes for irrigation systems: beneficial in a drought for those who have them but not an option for those who aren’t already set up.
Kamps also advised farmers to stay up-to-date with their pest management strategies, watching for weeds, disease and earlier insect pressure. As the temperature changes, pest management strategies need to change too, he said.
Livestock
Extreme temperatures can cause stress to livestock, according to Amanda Young, dairy and livestock educator for UW-Extension Dodge County.
While livestock should be safe from extreme cold for a while, prolonged extreme heat is hitting animals on the farm early this year. The extended above-normal warmth, combined with cold May days not long before, may present some extra challenges for livestock.
When it’s as hot as it has been for as long as it has been, livestock are exposed to continuous heat 24 hours a day, as nighttime temperatures don’t cool down enough to provide livestock a break, Young said.
Plus, since periodic cool temperatures persisted through May, some livestock may have held onto their winter coats a bit longer, Young said. With not much time to adapt between lows in the 30s and highs in 90s, livestock may have been left trying to shed that extra coat quickly.
Heat stress in general can negatively impact production from livestock. Dairy cows can have lowered milk production, Young said, while livestock in general can experience lower and less efficient weight gain.
Livestock, particularly bigger livestock, dissipate heat better when standing, which requires them to use up more energy, Young said. And when livestock are hot, they’re likely eating less and not gaining back the energy they’re expending.
One of the clearest indications that an animal is suffering from heat stress is panting, which also causes the animal to lose moisture, Young said. Drooling can also occur, and the respiration rate for cattle may increase to roughly one breath per second.
Making sure that clean, fresh water to encourage livestock to drink as much as they can is important, Young said. Utilizing other cooling techniques like ensuring availability of shade no matter where the livestock are, introducing air flow and avoiding working with animals during the hottest part of the day can also help farmers take care of their animals on hot days.
Farmers should watch the forecast and can use gauges like the Temperature Humidity Index to help determine how much a specific combination of temperature and humidity may affect their animals, Young said.
UW-Extension has also published a series of information on heat stress. The series is focused on dairy, but aspects may transfer to livestock in general, Young said. Find more at dairy.extension.wisc.edu/article-program/heat-stress.
Workers
Farmers and farmworkers should also take care of themselves when exposed to heat for prolonged periods of time.
Those working outdoors are among the populations vulnerable to heat, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which specifically says that dehydration and heat-related illnesses are more likely in outdoor workers.
Extreme heat tips from the Wisconsin DHS include using or seeking out air conditioning, staying hydrated, taking cool showers or baths, watching local weather forecasts, avoiding the hottest part of the day and checking in on neighbors.
The Wisconsin DHS also advises people to keep an eye out for symptoms of heat-related illnesses. People are advised to find ways to cool down or get help if they are dizzy, have a headache, get muscle cramps, experience weakness or have nausea or vomiting. Dial 911 for someone experiencing any of the following: hot, dry skin, confusion, unconsciousness, chest pains or shortness of breath.
For more information on protecting yourself from heat-related illnesses, go to www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate.