BARABOO — Seven years ago, Serge Koenig, Sauk County Land Resources and Environment’s conservation specialist, visited a farmer within the county to talk about grazing. He found that the farmer was always taking a step closer to grazing each time he stopped by for a visit but hadn’t made a final decision to give it a try — and Koenig knew it was because he hadn’t figured out his “why” yet.
“Whether he knew it or not, this farmer was slowly forming his ‘why,’” he said. “And by the fifth year, he was able to cross over that threshold.
“I can show the ‘hows’ over and over again, but farmers need to have their ‘why.’”
This farmer had finally cleared the mental hurdle of “what will my neighbors think” if I turn good corn ground into pasture for grazing. Maybe he ran the numbers and found it would actually work or did some research and read about the benefits of rotational grazing. Whatever this farmer did, he had finally uncovered his “why.”
During a time of rising farm bankruptcies and suicides in the rural community, farmers may find themselves asking “why” a lot more often. Koenig, speaking to a group gathered for a Dairy Grazing Seminar on Jan. 21, wanted them all to know they have options — and it all starts with figuring out that “why.”
“When you find the ‘why,’ there’s a certain level of joy — of enjoying farming again,” he said.
To find that “why,” Koenig suggested talking about future goals and objectives of the farm, something that has become more and more important on farms today. In his experience, he has visited with many farmers who have no plans at all, but having a plan can be a valuable thing for every farm.
It helps to have SMART goals, he explained. SMART goals are Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Related and Timed, using the example of a farmer who wants to have a grass-based dairy with 70 milking cows within the next two years. The farmer will also want to acknowledge which goals are most important to them, whether it’s having a different lifestyle than before; becoming financially stable in the business; improving the environment and landscape; or adding livestock into the fold.
“It’s more important now than ever before on farms to have a direction,” Koenig said.
Managed grazing can fit into the goals of a farmer interested in environmental stewardship, animal well-being, human health, economic opportunity and quality of life. Maybe the benefits of managed or rotational grazing, including preventing soil erosion, accumulating more organic mater or improving water and soil quality, align with the goals of the farmer, as outlined before in their plans.
Koenig is seeing more farmers trying rotational grazing because of the low labor cost, low initial investment and the low cost and high value per animal — these are all “whys” he has observed.
Farmers who have found their “why” and want to try rotational grazing are encouraged to contact their local county conservation departments to inquire about assistance in getting started. For Koenig, that means coming to the farm, typically one with row crops to be converted to pasture or farms with poor pastures, and working towards better pasture. To start, a seven-way seed mix is planted, with the expectation that other species will incorporate themselves into the pasture as time goes on. Koenig then can advise on the components of the managed grazing system, including the permanent fencing, water lines, temporary fencing, etc.
Farms that have converted to managed grazing can be found throughout Sauk County, oftentimes identified by an eye-catching sign that reads “Rotational Grazing At Work.” The signs show other farmers and the public that the idea isn’t crazy; in fact, Koenig said the conservation department is actually getting more calls because of the visibility of the signs and the work being done beyond the fence line.
“There’s hope there — there’s wiggle room there when a farmer considers managed grazing,” he said.
Farmers in Sauk County interested in learning more about managed grazing may contact Koenig at serge.koenig@saukcountwi.gov or 608-355-4837.