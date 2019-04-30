ELK MOUND — After Jeff and Marie Pagenkopf sold their dairy herd five years ago, several barns on their Dunn County farm stood empty.
It didn’t take long for the Pagenkopfs to fill many of them up again with an assortment of Miniature Hereford beef cattle, Katahdin sheep and other livestock.
“We’ve always had a menagerie of animals,” said Marie, who confesses to being an animal lover at heart.
The Pagenkopfs will fling wide the farm gate Saturday, May 18, when they host the Northern Wisconsin Beef Producers Association’s Summer Picnic and Farm Tour. Marie expects 100 to 150 people to attend the family-friendly event, which is open to the public.
Education is nothing new for the Pagenkopfs, who love to share their animals with young and old through school and nursing home tours, as well as events such as the NWBPA’s annual Kids and Cows Family Day, set this year for Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Barron County Fairground in Rice Lake.
Marie said she’s grateful for groups like the NWBPA and especially gets a lot of personal satisfaction from allowing youth at Kids and Cows to work with her minis, as some children are intimidated by full-sized cattle. Last year, she brought eight animals to the event, which exposes young people to hands-on cattle experience.
“It was really, really fun,” she said.
The couple’s herd of Miniature Herefords likely will be a highlight of the upcoming picnic, too. Marie said they selected the pint-sized breed partly for ease of handling.
“I do a lot of it,” she said. “I wanted something I could see over the top of, and beef laugh at a cane; that’s the first lesson” going from dairy to beef.
While Marie focuses on the livestock, Jeff oversees cropping on their 1,000 acres, as well as any mechanical duties around the farm.
Decision time
Miniature Herefords have been quite a departure for the Pagenkopfs, who milked cows for more than 30 years on Jeff’s home farm. At the time they exited the industry, they were milking 400 Holstein, Brown Swiss and crossbred cows. They sold 380 of them to the Penterman family in Thorp, and many of their Hispanic workers followed the cows there.
“We were tired of fighting for help, our facilities were to the point where we needed to start repairing free-stalls that were rusting out, and we had no manure storage so we did the daily scrape and haul,” Marie said. “We had a nice herd, good milk and protein. We took pride in it, and we’re eternally grateful (Pentermans) took the whole herd. They were looking for a cheese herd and no rBST.”
Both in their 50s at the time, she and Jeff questioned whether they should update their facilities or explore a new venture. Briefly, they raised Holstein steers, but “that was about as unprofitable as it came,” Marie said.
Marie said they were introduced to Miniature Herefords by a friend who raised exotic animals who put embryos into some of the Pagenkopfs’ heifers. The rust-colored breed wasn’t completely foreign to the Pagenkopfs, as Jeff’s dad had raised Herefords years before.
The Pagenkopfs have more than 100 head of Miniature Herefords. Mature animals top out at about 800 pounds and 3 to 4 feet tall. The herd also includes a few Lowline Angus crossbreds and Braunviehs, which Marie said have been a nice substitute appearance-wise for her beloved Brown Swiss dairy cows.
“I like a little bit of color,” Marie said. “The hardest part of selling my cows was selling the Brown Swiss.”
Mostly by chance that first year, cows calved anywhere between February and October, she said. They decided to continue with that extended schedule so they’ll have meat to sell year-round.
They specifically time a few early calvings for show entries in open class at area fairs, as well as the Minnesota Beef Expo, which added a Miniature Hereford class last year and drew more than a dozen head. Marie said more than 100 head of Miniature Herefords turn out for the Iowa State Fair.
“It was awesome, lots of competition,” she said.
Getting a little sheepish
The Pagenkopfs’ entry into Katahdin sheep started with a few as pets. They chose the hair breed, which comes in a range of colors and markings, because it doesn’t require shearing. Katahdins also are known for their mild meat flavor, preferred by many consumers. Lambs are butchered at less than a year of age — some as young as seven months — or 110 to 130 pounds.
“I’m on a learning curve,” Marie said. “I knew nothing about sheep.”
The Pagenkopfs are in the throes of their fourth lambing season and expect to lamb about 100 head this spring. About 30 females are with the ram now and scheduled to lamb in September in time for the holiday market. Most of their lambs go to buyers in the Twin Cities, although they’re working to expand the number they finish themselves for direct-market meat sales.
Lambs are raised in the Pagenkopfs’ former calf barn and given access to an automatic feeder at a few days of age. They grow fast, reaching 30 to 40 pounds by a month. Twins are very common, with triplets and even quadruplets not uncommon, Marie said. Last year, they welcomed six sets of quads, and almost half of this year’s lamb crop so far has been triplets.
About a year and a half ago, the Pagenkopfs began direct-marketing their beef and lamb. They have three commercial freezers and are open by appointment. This year, along with attending the Chippewa Falls farmers’ market, they plan to add their own on-farm farmers’ market, which will be held in the afternoon/early evening and feature other local foods.
“The primary reason is to promote my meat,” Marie said, “and the best way is to get (people) on the property. People are interested in knowing where their food comes from.”
In fact, most people are more interested in knowing the origin of their food than what breed it comes from, she said, adding, “Some people never even ask.”
They also sell breeding stock. Many of their Miniature Hereford customers are in the market for cattle for small acreages and to raise their own food; some are sold as pets.
Along with cattle and sheep, the Pagenkopf farm is home to two Gypsy horses, seven miniature horses, seven donkeys, two potbellied pigs and four goats — two Nigerian Dwarfs and two Boer goats. Marie said they often bring animals to the local Farm in the City Day.
“We have a lot more facilities than we need for what we do now, but we’ll see what the future brings,” she said. “In agriculture, you have to get your own niche, especially if you want to stay smaller.”
With hundreds of hungry mouths to feed every day, Marie said she’s got everything she needs right here on her postcard-perfect farm.
“Some people like to go to their camper every week; I like to sit with a beer and watch my beef calves run around. ... It just makes my day,” she said. “I love what I do. ... We don’t really want to ever retire.”