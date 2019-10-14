After a disappointing turnout at this year’s Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, held at Walter Grain Farms in Jefferson County in July, representatives of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, Inc. have announced the cancellation of the 2021 show, which was set to be held at Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson County.
“The state board had a long, hard discussion and after meeting with some of our larger exhibitors at World Dairy Expo, have decided to cancel the 2021 show,” said Matt Glewen, general manager for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. “After more than 60 years of on-farm shows, they felt the combination of a slow agricultural economy, coupled with a non-traditional off-farm site, would not have the level of appeal to attract the large numbers of attendees needed for a successful show.”
Glewen said there were a number of factors that could have contributed to the poor attendance at this year’s show, including a wet stretch of weather just before the show followed by a few nice days that may have kept farmers working on the farm instead of attending, along with a storm that tracked across central Wisconsin that may have also kept agriculturally minded attendees away. He also heard from exhibitors that the consolidation of farms in southern Wisconsin has hurt shows held in that region and that traditionally, shows hosted in southern Wisconsin counties have not been strong shows in the past.
The general economic status of agriculture could have also played a role, Glewen added.
While attendees had the opportunity to view expanded field demonstrations at Walter Grain Farms this year, not having a farm tour may have also contributed to low attendance. And with plans to host the 2021 event at Jefferson County Fair Park, the first time the show would have been held off-farm, representatives shied away from another potential loss.
“At the next two shows, we will have farm tours,” Glewen said. “I don’t think we would have canceled if we had a host farm (in 2021) like we usually do.”
To his knowledge, Glewen believes that a Farm Technology Days show has never been canceled in its over 60 year history, although there may have been one year early on that representatives did not hold a show. He explained that in Europe, it is standard to hold farm shows every other year, if not every three years, and it’s something that the board has been discussing.
“We hear more and more from exhibitors that they want that,” he said, although switching to this type of model could pose some continuity and planning challenges. “(However), nothing is off the table at this point.”
Some larger exhibitors have also expressed interest in a permanent site for Farm Technology Days, although the board has yet to find the “right site” to fit their needs. In 2018, the board was approached by representatives of the Iola Car Show, who offered to host the event on their permanent site in Waupaca County, but there are currently no plans to host a future FTD show there.
Despite low attendance at this year’s event, the FTD board is confident shows in 2020 and 2022 will be successful.
The 2020 show is slated for July 21-23, 2020, and will be held at Huntsinger Farms, a horseradish farm. The farm is located in Eau Claire County, and its subsidiary Silver Spring Foods, Inc., is the largest producer of horseradish in the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about horseradish production and see how it is grown and harvested.
“All the pieces are pretty well put together for 2020,” Glewen said. “We’re excited about showcasing the horseradish farm, which is really unique, and the family has been really engaged with the show too.”
“Hosting the 2020 Eau Claire County Farm Technology Days is a once in a lifetime honor for Huntsinger Farms and the Huntsinger family,” said Eric Rygg, co-owner of Huntsinger Farms. “Farm Technology Days will give us a unique opportunity to share our knowledge and experience farming this specialty crop.”
As an added bonus, attendees will also have the opportunity to tour Nellie’s Holsteins in 2020, a neighboring 200-cow dairy farm operated by the Nelson family.
It was also announced last week that Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions of Loyal have been selected as hosts of 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County. Owned by Dennis and Suzie Roehl and family, Roehl Acres is a dairy farm with more than 500 cows that also crops 750 acres.
“In 1983, I went to my first Farm Progress Days Show. I was 14 years old and I thought it was the greatest thing I had ever been to,” said Dennis Roehl. “Now, 36 years later, I will be the host farm for Farm Technology Days 2022. In a way, I have been preparing all of my life.”
Glewen said Clark County representatives had six “really nice” farms to consider as hosts for 2022 and organizers are just getting started on planning the large event, slated for July 12-14, 2022.
“Farm Technology Days is a piece of agriculture and it’s probably struggling a bit just like agriculture is right now,” Glewen said. “But we’re telling everyone to hang in there — this is not the time to give up. We’re optimistic that future shows will be successful.”