Rotational grazing, soil health, pasture diversity and soil building crop rotations will be the focus of a grazing field day on Saturday, July 13, between Plainview, Minn., and Weaver, Minn.
Adam and Amanda Bedtke will host this Land Stewardship Project field day from 1 to 3 p.m. at their farm, 11418 County Road 41, Altura, Minn.
The Bedtkes have an organic grazing dairy and have no-tilled and interseeded diverse cover crops into their corn, oat, and hay rotation. Soil health and profitability are key goals. The Bedtkes have never fertilized their corn, and they are working to graze every acre of their farm every year, including cropland.
The field day will be of interest to all livestock farmers interested in pasture production, whether they are already grazing or are just interested in getting into grazing.
The field day is free and open to the public and will feature a pasture walk guided by the Bedtkes. Registration and a lunch of pulled pork sandwiches (pork from Hidden Stream Farm), 1919 Root Beer, and Organic Valley snacks begins at noon, rain or shine. Free will offering accepted.
To reserve a spot, contact LSP’s Liana Nichols by July 10 by calling 507-523-3366 or emailing lnichols@landstewardshipproject.org.
Landowners, land managers, and beginning farmers can join LSP at the Bedtke farm before the field day to get a one-hour orientation on how a grazing enterprise operates with a “Renting It Out Right” orientation.
Participants will learn about the basics of a grazing operation and rotational grazing and get a chance to ask some questions about land management before the field day. Participants in this orientation are asked to attend the entire field day to benefit fully from this event.
For more information on this “Renting It Out Right” orientation, contact LSP’s Robin Moore at 320-269-2105 or rmoore@landstewardshipproject.org.