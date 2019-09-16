THORP — Wisconsin State Conservationist Angela Biggs has been traversing the state in August and September as the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin meets with Local Working Groups to gather input and help set priorities for U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs under the 2018 Farm Bill.
Information from the Local Working Groups is collected and sent to the state office to calculate the statewide priorities for the next fiscal year, the first under the new farm bill.
“With the new farm bill, we have the opportunity as a state to list 10 practices and have them paid at a higher rate than what they are currently being paid,” Biggs said during a Sept. 9 stop in Thorp. “For most of our funding pools, the flat rate payment comes out to be 75% of cost. With the new provision, we have the ability to have up to 10 practices paid out at 90%.
“As an example, right now, cover crops is probably our biggest thing statewide we spend money on. So this is an opportunity to look at that and say yes or no and have that paid at a higher rate or not.”
Biggs’ stop Sept. 9 in Thorp had her meeting with representatives from Price, Taylor, Clark, Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, members of the Northwest Wisconsin Eastern Local Working Group. Wisconsin LWGs represent two or more counties grouped together by geography, similar land use, resources, and type of agriculture, a move intended to allow greater flexibility and access to funding for the groups.
Farmers representing a variety of crops and livestock raised within the area, private woodland owners, representatives of agricultural and environmental organizations, and representatives of other agriculture and natural resource agencies took part in the Thorp meeting.
“Our two big focus points for NRCS are soil and water,” said Sarah Raith, NRCS lead district conservationist for the Northwest Wisconsin Eastern Local Working Group. “All of our resource concerns are interconnected. For us and the way we have to look at a resource concern, it gets kind of narrow, but they all are inter-related.”
“I think we have to start with soil erosion, because that links to water quality in both surface and groundwaters,” said Richard Halopka, UW-Extension agricultural educator in Clark County. “With soil erosion, in 2008, there was policy established about nutrient-management planning. I think we need to increase nutrient-management planning, which would then decrease soil erosion and improve water quality. There’s a lot of interconnecting parts there.”
Crop rotation, contour farming and grass waterway buffers also came up as part of the Local Working Group’s Thorp meeting.
“The face of agriculture in Wisconsin is changing,” Raith said. “As we lose our little dairies, that land is going to get rented out, and probably mostly to corn and soybeans. I think crop rotation is relevant.”
The Environmental Quality Incentives Program, a federal conservation program that helps agricultural producers in a manner that promotes agricultural production and environmental quality as compatible goals, offers technical and financial assistance to help landowners with needed conservation practices for water quality, soil health, wildlife and other natural resources. Biggs said the program will see some changes under the new farm bill.
According to Biggs, in 2019, the NRCS in Wisconsin wrote 320 contracts for a total of $13 million across all funding pools targeting soil health. The state asked for an additional $1.5 million in EQIP funding, much of which went to soil-health initiatives, she said.
“That continues to be one of the areas of a lot of interest across the state,” Biggs said.
The NRCS had another 259 conservation activity plans funded for a total of $713,000 in forest management, nutrient management, grazing, organic transition and other areas in 2019, Biggs said.
Still operating under the rules posted in the 2014 Farm Bill, the state divided $4 million in cropland funding, $750,000 in forests and $1.3 million in pasture between the state’s Local Working Groups in 2019. The state held an additional $6.7 million for the farmstead conservation enhancement activity program, which was moved to the statewide funding pool because the projects tend to be high-dollar, Biggs said.
“We’re still in the tail end of this fiscal year,” Biggs said. “We haven’t wrapped things up yet. We’re in the process of trying to finish up obligations on the last few EQIP contracts and CSP contracts.”
The new farm bill was passed in In December 2018, and rules are expected to be posted to the National Register in October for comment, Biggs said. The USDA will be operating under the new farm bill for fiscal year 2020.
Changes within the 2018 Farm Bill include the ability for the NRCS to take a look at anticipated resource concerns, Biggs said.
“That allows us to look at what are those potential areas where we are seeing more extreme weather events and trying to be more adaptable to those fluctuations in what’s happening in the environment and with the weather in particular,” she said. “Being able to address some of those anticipated resource concerns should free us up to be of more assistance.
“Up until now, we haven’t been able to help producers until there was an existing resource concern. You had to wait until something gets blown out from flooding before we could go out and address it. With this new provision, if we’re thinking that a practice that is existing out there is not sufficient or there’s some other area of concern where you’re thinking, ‘All it’s going to take is the next big rainfall to cause me a problem out there,’ we can start to address that ahead of time.”
Biggs said changes to EQIP as part of the new farm bill include the removal of a requirement the renting farmer have a written agreement from the landowner covering the duration of the contract; farmsteads installing a waste-management system no longer have to meet all requirements by the end of the contract to be paid for the storage facility; NRCS can provide financial help to address resource concerns as the result of livestock expansion; and a fencing pilot program for forest regeneration will be opened up statewide.
Biggs said the previous farm bill included stipulations on how EQIP funds were divided between livestock and wildlife projects. The new farm bill adds a “source water protection” category and requires that 10% of all program funds go to water-quality initiatives. It also requires 50% of EQIP funding goes toward livestock and 10% to wildlife-related practices, both down from previous requirements.
“We already do a lot of things as an agency to improve water quality,” Biggs said. “So this is not something that we are unfamiliar with, but it is a change in terms of the percentage of our funding that we need to dedicate to addressing that type of water-quality concern.”
For more information, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/wi/home.