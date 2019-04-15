H&S Manufacturing in Marshfield recently introduced its new 5100 Series Forage Box. Available in 17-, 19- and 21-foot models, the series features a faster, smoother unloading system, as well as improved variable-speed belt drive and with larger beaters.
The unique modular design, including a removable roof, provides more flexibility to fit more operations. Flexibility is also realized with the swept-back feeder unit as it comes with knock-outs for adding a fourth beater. The 5100 series boasts one of the strongest frame designs in the industry, with 8-inch main stringers and 5-inch cross members. Strength and durability is added with 2.5-inch-square uprights and heavy-duty 2-inch main drive shafts.