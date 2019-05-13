Ari Testaberg, 6, left, and Aki Testaberg, 8, held frozen hemp that was harvested last season and is now being stored in a freezer at their parents’ hemp farm in River Falls on April 18. In Jody and Abbie Testabergs’ 1,000-square-foot processing facility, they can process 300 acres of hemp from their own land, as well as hemp grown by other farmers.