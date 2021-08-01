EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County officials are making it easier for farmers to save the earth — specifically the topsoil that covers their land.
The county is doing that by making a no-till drill available for farmers to rent. The equipment enables farmers to plant seeds with minimal disturbance of the topsoil.
By following that practice, farmers are better able to preserve their topsoil, which can minimize runoff and improve water quality.
After receiving several requests from farmers to start a no-till equipment rental program, the county used grants and donations to acquire a 10-foot-wide Great Plains drill in 2020 for $36,500, said Greg Leonard, land conservation manager for the Eau Claire County Land Conservation Division.
“We were able to purchase it using zero tax levy dollars,” said Leonard, who displayed the equipment and promoted the rental program at last month’s Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County.
Officials determined the investment would be worthwhile if Eau Claire County farmers used the technology on at least 500 acres a year. Its popularity has exceeded expectations, pleasing Land Conservation Division staff.
“Last year we hit 560 acres, and we’re over 600 acres already this year,” Leonard said, noting that the upcoming fall planting season should yield 40% of the annual usage.
Farmers have rented the no-till device almost every day since spring planting began, he said.
One of those customers, Steve Strey, already owns a no-till corn planter and has been switching his farm over to as much no-till as possible in recent years.
The program made it easy for Strey to try no-till for planting grains, soybeans and cover crops as well on the roughly 950 acres he farms near Foster.
“I’m glad the county has it available. It gives people a chance to try a modern technology,” he said. “I like it because it causes very minimal soil disturbance.”
In 2017, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that continuous no-till had been adopted on only 21% of all cultivated land in the United States even though the practice can save time and money compared with conventional tillage.
The goal of using no-till operation, a method that has been around since the 1980s, is to leave the ground as undisturbed as possible.
“We all have our existence dependent on the fact that there’s 12 inches of topsoil and that it rains,” Leonard said. “Protecting the soil is a way to protect the earth and protect us.”
He pointed out that topsoil helps filter groundwater and prevent surface runoff, which can carry nutrients into lakes and streams and lead to harmful algae blooms.
Eau Claire County, which followed a few other regional counties into the no-till rental business, charges a fee of $50 per day plus $8 per acre seeded for the drill.
Leonard said the rental program allows some farmers to use the soil conservation method who otherwise might not be able to afford to buy the equipment on their own.
Now that rental program helped Strey prove the technology worked on his land, he said he can justify buying a no-till grain drill of his own.