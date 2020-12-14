A move made Dec. 9 by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers intended to provide relief to an ethanol industry left reeling from driving reductions at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic could aid distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and drew praise from cheesemakers for the benefit it could provide their industry.
Evers announced Dec. 9 that Wisconsin will be making up to $3.25 million of federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding available to Wisconsin’s nine ethanol producers. The support aims to help offset some of the significant losses experienced by the industry earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
With people staying home this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for gasoline fell, forcing many ethanol plants to reduce production.
Until now, the industry had largely been left out of coronavirus relief funding.
“COVID-19 caused some disruptions to the ethanol supply chain earlier this year, and our state’s ethanol industry suffered some significant losses because of that,” Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said during a Dec. 9 web conference with agricultural media. “This funding is going to be used to help offset some of those losses by the ethanol industry here in Wisconsin.”
In addition to producing a renewable source of fuel, ethanol plants in Wisconsin help drive demand for corn crops, which provide the raw material for ethanol production. Additionally, carbon dioxide, one of the byproducts of ethanol production, is a critical component of food and beverage packaging and the creation of dry ice, according to a news release announcing the funding.
“Ethanol production is extremely important to a number of supply chains in our state and will be especially critical as we finalize and implement our vaccine distribution plans,” Evers said in the news release.
Ethanol manufacturing creates carbon dioxide as a byproduct of its production. That carbon dioxide is used to manufacture dry ice, which is under increased demand as the nation prepares for the super-chilled distribution of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Dry ice, which is carbon dioxide in its frozen form, is used in the shipping of pharmaceuticals and perishable food. The Pfizer vaccine requires temperatures that are extremely cold compared to most other vaccines and pharmaceuticals.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine needs to be stored at minus 94 degrees. Dry ice remains a solid at minus 109.3 degrees.
Because some COVID-19 vaccines must be kept at an extremely cold temperature, an as-yet uncalculated amount of dry ice will be needed to develop, transport, and store COVID-19 vaccine for broad distribution, with demand building in the near future, according to the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association
WCMA recently tried to get ahead of this increase in demand with a request to state and federal officials to reserve dry ice for manufacturers of dairy cultures.
“In advance of such infrastructure pressure, WCMA members wish to make clear that the global dairy processing industry relies on access to dry ice, and dry ice is essential for uninterrupted dairy processing,” the group explained in a letter to officials. “As the U.S. plans for critical new demands on the nation’s dry ice supply, 350,000 pounds of dry ice per week must be reserved for use by the dairy industry, which is responsible not only for $620 billion in economic impact in the United States, but also for feeding the world each day.”
Because access to the carbon dioxide created as a byproduct of ethanol production is needed to make dry ice, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association responded with support of Evers’ plan to direct CARES Act funding to Wisconsin ethanol producers.
Three manufacturers in Wisconsin— Chr. Hansen, DSM Food Specialties USA and DuPont Nutrition and Health — produce the majority of the world’s supply of dairy cultures, a necessary ingredient in the production of cheese, yogurt, and other dairy products, according to the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. Dairy cultures must be frozen and stored at sub-zero temperatures until they are used.
“By supporting ethanol producers, Governor Evers is also helping to ensure availability of dry ice for the subzero food supply chain, which includes essential ingredients for dairy manufacturing,” WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer said in a news release, adding that the “action that will support ongoing production of cheese, yogurt, and other cultured dairy products for consumers in America and around the world.”
Romanski said that through DATCP’s conversations with industry partners including the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the office of Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who has had meetings with Pfizer officials and dry ice manufacturers, the understanding is that Pfizer is going to require an additional 2 tons of dry ice daily for vaccine storage but that they currently have plans to produce and distribute dry ice from one of their existing facilities.
“The Pfizer vaccine, in particular, does is required to be stored at super-cold temperatures. That requires a lot of a lot of dry ice,” Romanski said. “Dry ice manufacturers have plans in place to also help prioritize essential customer needs in addition to making sure that there’s dry ice available for vaccine distribution, and it’s our understanding the dairy industry is considered one of those essential customers.”
Should Pfizer not be able to meet their own demand for dry ice or the need arise for additional dry ice for vaccine storage and distribution, Romanski said, “dry ice manufacturers have expressed the ability to ramp up production if needed.”
Wisconsin ranks ninth of all ethanol producing states, producing more than 500 million gallons of ethanol each year. The $4.2 billion industry in Wisconsin uses more than 180 million bushels of corn annually and generates 19,000 jobs, according to the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association.
“We are proud of the ways our state’s ethanol plants have adapted in order to keep running during COVID-19,” President of the Wisconsin BioFuels Association Erik Huschitt said. “These grants will be extremely helpful as we continue our important work.”