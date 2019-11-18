According to Jeremy Cherny, president and CEO of Tobin Solutions, it’s not a matter of “if” but “when” when it comes to the probability of a business having a cybersecurity incident.
Breaches in a business’s confidentiality, integrity and availability of systems are inevitable as vulnerabilities and exposures continue to be discovered in technology, but fortunately, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the damage and put a business back on the road to recovery when an event occurs.
Cybersecurity was the topic for a recent Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin webinar, in which Cherny provided insight and advice on how to protect data from cyber attacks, particularly in farming operations. Any technology that is automated or digital can be attacked, including common systems used on farming operations like email and messaging systems; banking, accounting and human resources systems; farm management applications; sensors and other data collection devices; environmental controls; and precision technology, such as robots and drones.
And if operators believe the many myths out there — like “I’m using the cloud, so I’m safe” or “I’m too small to be a target” — they may be a little less vigilant when it comes to security.
“There are a lot of different components to cybersecurity, but it’s only as good as it’s weakest link. It’s a chain of trust, it’s a chain of process, it’s a chain of technology,” Cherny said. “Along the way, there’s going to be something somewhere that adds a weakness to it and that’s typically where the security events are going to happen.”
Weaknesses can be observed when an operator fails to follow best practices when installing and configuring security measures; when they lack written security policies for their operation and/or don’t provide security awareness education for everyone in their organization; when they fail to prepare and plan for a security event; use vulnerable technology that is outdated; or bypass certain protocols because they are inconvenient. These all leave the door open for hackers, who may do this type of work professionally — and make lots of money doing it.
Ransomware and phishing are some of the most common cyber attacks hackers use. In a ransomware attack, an unauthorized person accesses data and encrypts it so that the operator cannot access it; instead, the hacker will demand money to decrypt the data or else it will be destroyed. Phishing, or spear phishing, is when someone sends an email in an attempt to acquire personal information, such as passwords; these emails may appear to be from someone or from a company the operator trusts, but upon further inspection, are revealed to be fake.
Also widely known because of a number of large security breaches that have hit national news is data exfiltration, where hackers copy data from systems, networks or the cloud and store it elsewhere.
Cherny suggested operators complete a security audit to identify where weaknesses may lie within the system. Review what your policies are and understand your compliance needs, which may be based on insurance policies, the type of operation you run, etc. Make a response plan in case of a cyber attack, and make sure you’re following best practices to stay protected. Cherny also recommended meeting with an IT professional who can perform an assessment that tests your system’s vulnerabilities, producing a report with results and actions for remediation.
When working with an IT or cybersecurity professional, it’s also important to create a policy that outlines what you require and expect the security measure to do, along with information about an acceptable downtime for systems and a budget. The policy should detail what’s important to you and the operation, asking questions that aren’t necessarily related to technology but rather how you want to run the farm or business. Take your policy to the professional who will tell you how to manage your system to meet your own policy.
Operators may also want to talk to their insurance agent and ask them about what protections they have available through cyber liability insurance. You may also want to ask if your IT providers, vendors and business partners are insured, and if not, what were to happen if they were hit by a cyber incident in which your data was lost.
There are other ways operators, and the public in general, can protect themselves from cyber attacks. One big thing that can be done is to turn on two-factor or multi-factor authentication whenever possible, so along with an ID and password, a second layer of authentication is needed for access. Cherny also recommended properly disposing of old computers and hardware that may be sitting around, making sure the data kept inside those pieces of equipment is wiped and cleared before disposing of it.
Hopefully if you have data, you’re backing it up, Cherny said. Data can be restored if backed up properly, with Cherny also suggesting operators perform a disaster recovery test to make sure their back up systems are working and that in case of an attack, the operator knows how to proceed.
Some other helpful tips to stay protected include not using the same password for multiple systems or applications; being on the lookout for fake websites and fake phone calls; and not clicking on something if it doesn’t look legitimate.
“A lot of it boils down to you,” Cherny said. “Hover over those links, inspect the email address, is it something you expected? Just ask yourself, if it’s urgent, involves fear or money or ID and password, that should be a huge red flag.”
Spreading the word about some of these potential security breaches is also helpful as the spread of information may stop someone — maybe even an employee of the business — from being the victim of a cyber attack.
“Whether it’s your neighborhood at your farm or people in your association, business partners, vendors, we all want to share this information because we’re all working on it together,” Cherny said. “It keeps us all safer.”