Ducks

Ducks enjoy the refill of their heated water dish.

 Kara Berlage

While the daylight is slowly lengthening, it’s still dark when we bundle up for the brisk walk down to Farmstead Creamery in the morning. A dim, blueish glow is just enough to illuminate the snowbanks and black, barren tree branches. It’s 28 degrees below zero out, and I’m wrapped and bundled, with only my eyes peeping out. Instantly, my glasses frost over, and now the dim light is even more obscured. I mostly use my feet to feel the compacted lane and avoid face planting in the snowbanks that are nearly taller than me.

Up north, the polar vortex is an expected part of January. With the recent milder weather after the holidays bringing plenty of snow and some ease from the cold, that trend abruptly changed this week for the deep freeze. Fortunately, this came after all the snow, so the soil and perennial roots are well-insulated against the blast.