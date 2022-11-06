It’s Halloween at the writing of this article, with frost coating the grasses and pumpkins. But the sun is shining, offering remarkable warmth for this time of year. It will be a great day to work on projects on the farm before winter sets in.
Last week, we were following the Norwegian folk tale, “The Three Aunts,” where the maiden has caught the eye of the queen, but her jealous attendants have been spreading rumors about her and her ability to complete impossible tasks. The latest task is that she can weave 12 yards of fabric in a day, though the maiden (who had no mother to raise her) has never yet seen a loom before.
We left her crying in her despair when a knock had come at the door to her room. When the maiden opened the door, there stood an old woman. “My child, my dear, you are crying so loudly, whatever is the matter?”
And, while the maiden at first protested that it was no use and surely no one could help her in her plight, eventually the kind woman gets the story from her about the task of weaving all that cloth in a day.
“Well, now, that’s not so bad. I think I can help you,” she offered.
“Really?” the maiden asked, drying her eyes.
“Why yes, if you will call me aunt at your wedding, I’ll help you with the weaving.” This was the second time for the request of being called aunt. Since the maiden had found no reason to refuse such an offer the first time with the spinning, she eagerly agreed.
“Now, you’ve been at this all day, and you’re exhausted. Why don’t you lie down and take a little nap and I’ll get started with weaving.” To this, the maiden agreed, as she was quite wrung out. But the nap turned into all night and when she awoke, the old woman was gone, but there lying neatly folded on the table where the skeins of flax had been was the beautiful 12 yards of fabric, all so neatly made.
The maiden didn’t have long to think about this, however, as there came another knock at the door. It was the queen and her retinue come to inspect the maiden’s work.
“Oh, this is truly delightful!” cried the Queen, draping the fabric in her arms. “You are a true gem of a girl!” And with that, the queen made the maiden her court favorite and took her everywhere. This, of course, made the jealous ones even more jealous, and this time they were certain that the rumors they would spread would be utterly impossible to achieve, and they would be rid of this girl once and for all.
They said that the maiden said that she could take that woven fabric and sew it into three shirts. Three shirts! In one day! Well, the queen was so taken by this thought that she summoned the maiden at once, demanding to see it done. Of course, the maiden had never said such a thing, but the queen wouldn’t have it, and so the room to herself was set once again, this time with needle and thread and button and shears, along with the fabric.
When the queen said her goodbye and the door was shut, the maiden simply froze looking at the task before her. She had had no mother to raise her, so she had never stitched a thing in her life. How did one even cut a shirt from fabric? What if she did it wrong! Soon she was sobbing once more.
There came a knock at the door, and this time it was yet another old woman. “My child, my dear, you are crying so loudly, whatever is the matter?” Finally she got the story out of the distraught young lady, and offered to help with the stitching if the maiden would call her aunt at her wedding. This was the third time for such a request. Of course, the maiden said yes, and then there was the nap, which lasted all night. In the morning, the woman was gone, but in her place were three expertly tailored shirts, buttons and cuffs and collars and all, set on the table.
When the queen arrived, she was beyond belief with joy, so much did she prize good handwork. “Oh,” she cried, “This is marvelous! If you love the prince my son and he loves you, I would be ever so happy to see you two wed.”
The prince had been keeping an eye on this whole adventure, and he did love the maiden, and she’d been keeping an eye on him too, and she did love him as well, so there were no complaints about such an arrangement. The date for the wedding was set and the preparations made.
At the wedding feast, bride and groom were dressed out in their traditional splendor, and they stood beside the door to the hall to welcome the guests. There were family and friends, lords and vassals. All were quite eager to congratulate the beautiful couple and enjoy the festivities.
But then a funny thing happened that we’ll have to save for next week in order to finish the tale. See you down on the farm sometime.