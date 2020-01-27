Peninsula Pride Farms will host its conference and annual meeting Feb. 13 at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds, 625 3rd Street, Luxemburg from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
More than 100 farmers, agribusiness professionals and community members are expected to attend this free event hosted by the farmer-led conservation group. The public is welcome.
Keynote presenters include Timm Uhlmann, meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at the weather forecast office in Green Bay; and Tim Kowols, a sales representative and news reporter with DoorCountyDailyNews.com in Sturgeon Bay.
Uhlmann has been with the NOAA office in Green Bay since 2016. He has been studying and working in the field of weather for most of the past decade. His presentation will focus on northeastern Wisconsin precipitation history, outlook and tools, reviewing the past few years of precipitation and trends and share the current state of the region, including soil moisture and precipitation outlook for the upcoming spring.
Kowols has been with his news outlet since 2014, reporting on local issues, including many agricultural topics, and working with businesses on their marketing plans. His presentation will cover how transparency and honesty can help forge strong relationships with the media and broader community.
A panel presentation will also highlight experiences from the four Door-Kewaunee Demonstration Farm Network participants. Barry Bubolz of NRCS will moderate the discussion, during which each farm will highlight an innovative practice tried in 2019 and there will be time for discussion between the audience, farmers and agronomists.
RSVPs are appreciated; register online at peninsulapridefarms.org by Feb. 6.