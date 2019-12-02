The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will begin conducting the 2019 Organic Survey to gather up-to-date data on organic crops and livestock in the U.S. this month. This special survey effort is critical to help determine the economic impact of organic agriculture production across the nation.
NASS is mailing the survey to all known organic farms. The form asks farmers to provide information on acreage, production and sales for a variety of organic crop and livestock commodities. The agency urges all participants to respond by Feb. 3. After this date, NASS will follow up by phone and personal interviews with those who have not responded. Producers can return their form by mail or complete the survey online at www.agcounts.usda.gov.
The results of the 2019 Organic Survey will be made available October 2020 at www.nass.usda.gov. For more information call the NASS Wisconsin Field Office at 800-789-9277 or visit our website at www.nass.usda.gov/Surveys/Guide_to_NASS_Surveys/Organic_Production/index.php.