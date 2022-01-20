The National Dairy Herd Information Association (DHIA) Scholarship Committee selected 11 high school seniors and college students to receive a $1,000 scholarship, including seven from the Midwest.
Committee members ranked applicants based on scholastic achievements, leadership in school and community activities, and responses to DHI- and career-related questions. To be eligible for a National DHIA scholarship, applicants must be a family member or employee of a herd on DHI test, a family member of a DHI employee, or an employee of a DHI affiliate. The DHI affiliate for the herd or affiliate employee must be a National DHIA member.
This year’s National DHIA scholarship recipients include Maggie Cronk, daughter of Barry and Janine Cronk, Henning, Minn.; Aaron Dukelow, son of Chris and Monica Dukelow, Abbotsford, Wis.; Rachel Durst, daughter of Loren and Julie Durst, Richland Center, Wis.; Justyne Frisle, daughter of Dean and Leslie Frisle, Prairie Farm, Wis.; Brianna Hill, daughter of Brian and Jodi Hill, Gregory, Mich.; Lila Sloan, daughter of Angela and Tim Litow, Davis, Ill.; and Clara Thompson, daughter of Donny and Holly Thompson, Plainview, Minn.
For the 14th year, National DHIA awarded a scholarship in memory of Joe Drexler, who worked for NorthStar Cooperative DHI Services (now known as CentralStar Cooperative Inc. - DHI Services). Brianna Hill is this year’s recipient. NorthStar members and employees, friends and family contributed nearly $10,000 to establish this scholarship fund.
On July 1, 2022, the 2022 National DHIA Scholarship application will be posted on the National DHIA website at: www.dhia.org/scholarship.asp. Applications are due Nov. 30, 2022.