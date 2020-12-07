When the first farm income and financial forecast of 2020 was issued in February, the coronavirus outbreak — yet to be termed a pandemic by the World Health Organization — was too recent to be included in projections.
Net farm income, a measure that factors in non-cash items such as depreciation and inventory changes, was forecast to be at $96.7 billion in 2020, up 3.3% from 2019 in nominal dollars.
By the time the September forecast rolled around, though, the COVID-19 pandemic was well underway. A flood of direct payments issued by the U.S. government to the farm sector in the preceding months had accumulated and was continuing to do so.
With that surge in payments, the net farm income picture looked a little rosier. The earlier $96.7 billion figure was then projected to be $102.7 billion.
The upward trend in net farm income, aided by further direct payments, continued in the last update of the year, issued Dec. 2 and discussed in a webinar by Carrie Litkowski, an economist with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service.
Net farm income is now forecast at $119.6 billion for 2020, up 43.1% relative to 2019 in nominal dollars.
That bump is due to more than one factor, Litkowski said, but that the total of direct payments being issued to farmers has continued to grow is the largest one of them.
Direct government payments are forecast to increase $24 billion, more than double what they were in 2019, Litkowski said. Adjusting each year for inflation, the total 2020 amount of $46.5 in government payments is well above the previous high of $33.8 billion in 2000.
The dramatic spike comes largely from the “all other payments” category, which includes COVID-19 relief programs and is projected to total $32.6 billion.
The COVID-19 relief effort Coronavirus Food Assistance Program accounts for $24.3 billion of that total, $11 billion attributed to the first round and another $13.3 billion to the second round, which was not announced until after the September forecast.
Loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, which were designed to be forgiven and would therefore count as direct payments, Litkowski said, contribute another $5.9 billion to that category as a result of COVID-19 relief efforts.
All other ad hoc and supplemental payments included in the “all other payments” category are forecast to total $2.4 billion.
Outside of the “all other payments” category, forecast payments for the Market Facilitation Program decreased, function of crop price payments increased and conservation payments looked to be flat compared to 2019. Combined, those three payment categories made up under a third of total direct payments.
Taking direct payments out of the equation, though, net farm income was still projected to increase, Litkowski said.
Lower production expenses are another contributing factor when it comes having an increase in net farm income. Overall, production expenses are expected to decrease $5.2 billion, according to the forecast.
Not all categories of expenses are expected to decrease, though, Litkowski said. Net rent, property taxes/fees, fertilizer and labor expenses are all expected to ultimately increase for 2020.
Feed, seed and pesticides costs are also technically projected to rise, but with the increase for each of those listed at under 0.5%, those expenses are considered to be stable, Litkowski said.
Much larger decreases in interest expenses and fuel prices, as well as a smaller decline in livestock/poultry purchase expenses, are expected to offset other increased spending.
Also adding to the increased net farm income is that the crop value of production is expected to be up $15.6 billion. Livestock receipts, projected to be down $9.7 billion in 2020 is the lone category expected to see a decrease.
Crop receipts and livestock receipts are ultimately “two very different stories” this year, Litkowski said. Crop receipts are up despite slightly lower quantities thanks to prices, while livestock receipts are down despite slighter higher quantities due to a much larger drop in prices.
Crop receipts are led by forecast increases in fruits and nuts; soybeans; and vegetable and melons, offsetting decreases from cotton, corn and wheat.
The lone animal or animal product category to see a projected increase in cash receipts for 2020 is eggs, but that increase isn’t expected to offset decreases led by broilers and followed by cattle and calves and hogs. Dairy receipts are also expected to decrease but only by a comparatively small 0.2%.
Debt, bankruptcies and financial stress
The overall balance sheet forecast is still strong, Litkowski said.
Farm equity is projected to be fairly stable ($2.7 trillion, down 0.1% adjusted for inflation), while farm debt is forecast to increase ($0.4 trillion, up 2.7%).
That farm debt is projected to increase alongside farm income could be due to farmers putting additional income into other areas of their business, such as expansion, equipment or simply a bank account, Litkowski said. When interest rates are low, options such as those could be more attractive than paying down debt, she said.
Financial stress levels in the farm sector do continue to grow, Litkowski said. The risk of insolvency is at the highest level since 2002.
Remaining historically low despite increases since 2013, however, Litkowski said, is the sector’s likelihood of default.
As for bankruptcies, 2019 marked a recent high for the rate of farm bankruptcies, Litkowski said. Data through September indicates that rate might be a bit lower this year.