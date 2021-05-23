For the first time since 2015, new counties in Wisconsin have been added to state and federal gypsy moth quarantine, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Newly quarantined Eau Claire and Richland counties now have established populations of gypsy moths, invasive insects from Europe that feed on the leaves of more than 300 tree species, DATCP announced May 18 in a news release. A total of 52 of 72 counties in the state are now under quarantine.
According to DATCP, primary impacts of quarantine are to plant nurseries, Christmas tree growers and lumber mills because of movement restrictions and inspection requirements, but people living in a quarantine area must also be careful when moving outdoor items because “gypsy moths can lay eggs on nearly anything kept outside.”
“If you are going camping or to your cabin, check your gear before leaving to be sure you aren’t carrying gypsy moth egg masses, caterpillars, cocoons or adults with you. This is very important if you’re headed to areas in far western Wisconsin, Minnesota or Iowa where gypsy moths aren’t prevalent,” said Brian Kuhn, director of the Plant Industry Bureau at DATCP, in a news release. “If you are moving your entire household from the quarantine area, you may be asked to show your completed USDA checklist verifying that your possessions have been checked for gypsy moth.”
Widespread tree damage in quarantine areas might not be seen due to the moths potentially being concentrated in certain areas, but quarantine restrictions still need to be remembered, according to DATCP.
Trapping, spraying continues
Earlier this month, DATCP announced that it would continue its gypsy month trapping program in 47 counties, largely in western Wisconsin, by setting 10,000 traps from mid-May through early June. Aerial spraying in 14 western Wisconsin counties to treat gypsy moths also began this month.
Regarding the trapping program, property owners are asked to not disturb the traps, which are small green boxes tied to tree branches, according to DATCP. Traps will be monitored until male moths stop flying in August.
Trappers will wear fluorescent vests and carry identification cards. Property owners who have questions or want traps removed can call the phone number on the trap.
Aerial treatments started in southern Wisconsin earlier this month, with plans for the spraying to wrap in northern Wisconsin in mid-July. In mid-May through early June, planes will spray a naturally-occurring soil bacteria that kills gypsy moth caterpillars; in late June through mid-July, an organic, biodegradable mating disruptor will be sprayed to interfere with adult male moths’ ability to locate females, according to DATCP.
Those in the areas being sprayed can expect to see and hear loud, low-flying planes as early as 5 a.m. until late morning or early afternoon. Spraying is weather-dependent. Residents can sign up for email notifications about treatment plans at gmaerialspray.wi.gov or call the gypsy moth program for a message regarding day-to-day plans.
For more information about DATCP’s gypsy moth program visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/GMSurvey.aspx, call 800-642-6684, or email gypsymoth@wisconsin.gov.