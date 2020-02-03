New Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Joe Bragger said during his time in office he’s been heartened to see examples of the importance of agriculture to the state, nation and the world.
Since his election Dec. 9 as the president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Rural Mutual Insurance Company, Bragger, a Buffalo County dairy farmer, has gone from getting a handle on American Farm Bureau Federation polity to attending the signing of the U.S.-China trade agreement at the White House to Austin, Texas, for the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention.
Bragger attended the Jan. 15 signing of the Phase 1 trade agreement between the U.S. and China with several other new state Farm Bureau presidents, as well as with a room-full of officials from companies like Boeing, General Motors, IBM, AIG and Visa.
“The major companies in the United States were represented in that room. To have five of us farmers actually on site shows that agriculture is valued,” Bragger said. “We often wonder, especially during the tough times we’ve been through, how does agriculture fit in, where’s our place? To be in that crowd — and then back here after the State of the State — signified to me that people recognize the importance of agriculture to the national and state economies and even the world.”
Bragger said the trade deal with China could offer opportunities to Wisconsin farmers that haven’t been available previously.
“We’ve heard about the tariff wars, but to go and reflect on the fact that this is the first trade agreement we had with China in history is quite something,” Bragger said. “I was proud to see agriculture in the spotlight and slowly working our way back into this critical market.”
After several difficult years in the agriculture industry, Bragger said trade deals like those agreed to with with Japan, Europe and China and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement could play a crucial role in turning around the ag economy.
“There’s a host of trade deals getting signed or nearing the finish line,” Bragger said. “These are great opportunities, but, in the most simple form, there’s another person at the auction.
“The markets are available now and we have access and access at a different level, but we have to gain those markets.”
Bragger said President Donald Trump’s address at the AFBF Annual Convention was another indicator of agriculture’s importance to the national economy. This was Trump’s third time addressing the convention.
Despite the president’s optimism surrounding the trade deals, Bragger said those in agriculture know that the industry is “playing the long game.”
“At the American Farm Bureau Convention, I got a kick out of the president saying, ‘You’re going to have to go buy yourself a new tractor and get more land,’” Bragger said. “While this is great, great news, these are long-term deals, so we have to wait for long-term benefits.”
Bragger also said that his time with other newly elected state Farm Bureau presidents showed him just how important dairy is to the state of Wisconsin and the country.
“We truly are ‘America’s Dairyland,’ that’s in our heritage and in our future,” Bragger said. “Then to hear (Gov. Tony Evers) talk about the value of dairy to Wisconsin and the diversity of agriculture and for agriculture to take up a majority of his State of the State address, that should offer encouragement to folks about the importance of what we do for the state’s economy and the importance of providing a stable and safe food supply.
“Attention is coming to the difficult times we’ve had. The export initiative (announced by Evers during the State of the State address) with dairy products will help strengthen our brand here in Wisconsin.”