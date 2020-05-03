Farm Foundation, an accelerator of practical solutions for agriculture, is now accepting nominations for its Young Farmer Accelerator Program, aimed at helping young farmers grow their knowledge, experience and network. It is also accepting nominations for its Young Agri-Food Leaders Network, a new program created to actively engage emerging leaders in food and agribusiness.
The Young Farmer Accelerator Program will engage young farmers in a year-long series of interactive learning and networking experiences, focused on gaining a deeper understanding of a wide variety of agriculture, agribusiness and government issues. The program also hopes to help young farmers build a strong, enduring network of peers and senior agribusiness and government contacts.
In the Young Agri-Food Leaders Network, the young agri-food leaders will participate in a year-long series of interactive learning and networking experiences, focused on gaining a deeper understanding of the food and agriculture value chain. The program also hopes to help young professionals build a strong, enduring network of peers and mentors in business, farming and government. Up to 10 participants will be sponsored to attend events, engage in virtual conversations and participate in exclusive learning and networking opportunities.
To be eligible for the Young Farmer Accelerator Program, young farmers must be a U.S. citizen, between the ages of 21 and 40, and actively involved in farming as a career. Young farmers from around the U.S. with careers and backgrounds in all types of farming will be selected in order to assemble a cohort that looks like American farming today. Nominators may be co-workers, community leaders, business partners or any other person familiar with the Young Farmer Accelerator nominee’s work. Up to 10 participants will be sponsored to attend events, engage in virtual conversations and participate in exclusive learning opportunities.
To be eligible for the Young Agri-Food Leaders Network, individuals must be a U.S. citizen, between the ages of 25 and 40, be employed in the agri-food industry and show significant leadership potential. Young professionals representing a wide swath of the food/ag value chain from around the U.S. will be selected in order to assemble a diverse cohort. Nominators may be colleagues, business partners or any other person familiar with the Young Agri-Food Leader nominee’s career.
The deadline to nominate a young farmer for either program is May 15. Visit the Young Farmer Accelerator Program web page for more information and to submit a nomination. For more information, contact Martha King at martha@farmfoundation.org or 314-591-8433.