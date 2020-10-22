Farmers and forest landowners will want to plan ahead and sign up early for U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation funding.
Landowners interested in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program need to apply by Nov. 20 for funding in 2021. Applications are being taken at all USDA Service Centers in Wisconsin.
EQIP is the primary program available to farmers and landowners for farm and woodland conservation work, offering payments for over 120 basic conservation practices. Last year, Wisconsin received over $33 million in funds for EQIP practices.
All eligible applications received by Nov. 20 will be evaluated, prioritized and ranked for funding in 2021. Farmers may contact their local USDA Service Center to get started on producer eligibility and planning. Farmers who are interested in practices that may require permits, such as manure storage or streambank restoration, are reminded to begin planning and seeking permits as soon as possible. Applicants with shovel-ready projects (designs completed and permit applications submitted) will receive a higher ranking.
For more information, visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov.