ARGYLE — When Dustin and Bonnie Voegeli bought their Lafayette County farm four years ago, they wondered if grazing would be an option for them. Much of the land they bought was enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP, and hadn’t been tilled for 25 years.
Around that time, Dustin Voegeli met Matt Miller, a soil conservation technician out of Natural Resources Conservation Services’ Darlington office, and the two of them worked together to write an NRCS cost-share grant to experiment with moving cattle and fences, grazing dairy cows on the old CRP land.
“After that, we signed him up for the Conservation Stewardship Program,” Miller said. “It was the natural next step for him.”
This past August, Miller worked with Voegeli to install 4,000 feet of cattle lanes using NRCS cost-share dollars. After working with Miller to best design the cattle lanes, Voegeli solicited bids for the work, hiring a contractor to prep everything, spread the gravel and finish the job. It was a pretty short process, Voegeli said.
Aside from one area that had a little bit of washout, Voegeli hasn’t noticed any major problems after the cattle lane installation. However, this spring will be the true test.
The Voegelis shared their experiences with NRCS programs during a field day at their farm Sept. 23; supporting the field day was the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, Wisconsin Farmers Union and the Pecatonica Pride Watershed Association, a farmer-led watershed group focused on improving water quality in the Pecatonica River Watershed.
“We’re on the Trotter Branch of the Pecatonica River here,” said April Prussia, a member of the Pecatonica Pride Watershed Association. “This is about furthest south we work within the watershed.”
She explained that the Voegelis have also used mini-grants provided through the association for projects around the farm that aim to improve water quality, along with the NRCS cost-share programs he utilizes through Lafayette County. He’s been able to cost-share a cover crop seeding, along with the cattle lane project, and has other projects on the back burner.
If there’s one thing Voegeli wants to make clear, it’s that NRCS is there to help, not to hinder.
“At first, people told me don’t get NRCS involved. They’ll make what they want,” Voegeli said. “That’s just not true. They work with you very well and what I wanted was exactly what I got.”
Voegeli is now enrolled in NRCS’s Conservation Stewardship Program, which focuses on building on existing conservation efforts to help meet an operation’s goals. He has also selected a conservation enhancement under that program, allowing Voegeli to harrow his pastures, breaking up manure and spreading it more evenly across the pasture.
“I really think it makes a difference,” Voegeli said.
It is his third year using this practice, which fielded a handful of questions and comments from the about 20 people that attended the field day.
“Matt’s here a lot,” Voegeli said. “We have a whole binder of possibilities to help improve stuff.”
“We take it day by day and we talk about what’s next,” Miller added.
Voegeli recommended farmers in Lafayette County reach out to Miller at the Darlington NRCS office. A list of technicians in other Wisconsin counties and descriptions of other NRCS programs can be found at www.nrcs.usda.gov.