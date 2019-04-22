With their busy lives, Christian and Gena (Polzin) Lilienthal don’t have a lot of time for reflection.
But when they do look back, they know they wouldn’t be where they are without FFA — and a gentle nudge from the hand of fate.
“We still live and breathe it,” Gena said of FFA.
Married for almost eight years, the Lilienthals first met in 2005 during leadership conferences and sponsor visits while Christian was serving as Minnesota state FFA president and Gena, who grew up on a dairy farm near Cadott, was state FFA president for Wisconsin.
“We just became acquaintances; we weren’t even best friends,” Gena said. “Your schedule’s so crazy when you’re in office, so you get really close with your team and make acquaintances along the way.”
That could have been the end of it, but their paths kept crossing — next in 2009 at the National FFA Convention while Christian was representing the New Century Farmer program for the National FFA Organization and Gena was employed by CHS and representing UW-River Falls at the convention.
In the years to come, they continued to bump into each other often at FFA events, and they began dating.
As fate would have it, Christian, then working as a local Extension agent, was serving on a committee to help revive the agricultural education program in St. Peter, Minn. The program had been out of commission for at least a decade.
After a few years working in the industry, Gina was looking for a change and finishing her student teaching requirements and master’s degree.
“He gave me the job application but wasn’t on the hiring committee,” she said.
“It worked out pretty good,” Christian said.
Since then, the Lilienthals have built a successful life for themselves — in agriculture, naturally — in southern Minnesota. Christian farms full time with his parents and brother near Arlington, Minn., while Gena is an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at the South Central Minnesota Agricultural Science Academy in St. Peter, Minn.
Gena built the program from scratch. Recently, the school added a new building for it that includes wood and metal shops, along with a full-size greenhouse, garden and 40 acres of farmland.
“It’s fun to build a program and come from nothing,” she said. “When I started, I had a teeny, tiny classroom.”
Gena, who was honored as the 2018 Minnesota Teacher of Teachers and has received the National Association of Agriculture Educators’ Teachers Turn the Key and Outstanding Early Career Teacher awards, has several Career Development Event teams competing during the Minnesota State FFA Convention set for April 28-30 in the Twin Cities.
The chapter, which has grown to about 60 members, also is in the top 10 for the National Chapter Award. Two years ago, Gena coached her dairy judging team all the way to the international competition in Europe.
Gena, hired in 2011, is one of two ag teachers at St. Peter. The other, Mike Reeser, is in his second year and focuses more on the shop classes.
“It’s a very good school district,” she said. “I’ve got lots of community support.”
While traditional ag classes such as animal and plant sciences are taught, students also build a Habitat for Humanity house each year. Gena said the goal is to prepare students for college education as well as for entrance into the area workforce, giving students “more bang for their buck” vs. specialty classes.
Her future plans include forming a local FFA Alumni chapter, especially since some of her first students are now into adulthood. She also plans to tap into more collaborations with other local educational resources, including Gustavus Adolphus College.
It’s a zoo
After seeing some fields getting worked recently in Missouri and Iowa, Christian is anxiously awaiting the launch of spring planting.
“I’d love to get out and start picking up rocks,” he said. “We’re ready to go as soon as we get the green flag.”
Former hog producers, the Lilienthals now focus on beef cattle and crop production. They raise 2,500 acres of crops, have a small cow/calf operation and finish about 800 head of cattle each year. They buy most of their feeders out of Western states.
“That’s a lot for our part of the state, with our high-priority cropping ground,” Christian said, “but we have some topography in our pasture that lends itself to cattle.”
He recently returned home from a 12-day marketing and leadership experience in the Philippines and Malaysia offered through the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council. While there, the group met with current and potential customers. He said many buyers there prefer U.S. beans because they “know exactly what they’re getting.”
Christian is hopeful that grain markets will bounce back soon, but until then, he is grateful for his farm’s diversity and the ability to share resources such as equipment with his parents and brother.
“That’s how a lot of our land rent is priced,” he said of the volatile commodity markets. “We feel bad for ourselves and empathize with landowners. I thought maybe more would happen with China ... . We just catch the rallies whenever we can.”
Since 2010, Christian also has been raising exotic animals including kangaroos, camels, deer and more — an enterprise inspired by his internship at a zoo in Sydney, Australia, as part of study-abroad requirements for his agricultural education degree at the University of Minnesota.
“He loved it so much, he found ways to start his own (zoo),” Gena said.
Through his Wild Things Zoo Attractions, Christian includes some 60 different species of animals in educational presentations and exhibits through zoos, museums, schools, libraries and community events such as fairs.
He is working to expand his zoo and create a permanent exhibit in a nearby community. His efforts to open a “Kangaroo Island” in Gaylord last year fell short.
Christian hires interns to assist him and plans to take this year’s group on a trip to Australia late this summer as part of their compensation.
Like his wife, he hasn’t forgotten his FFA roots, playing an active role in the local FFA chapter and volunteering at the state convention each spring. He also helps with judging at the Minnesota State Fair each summer.
“My social outlet is still the state fair,” he said.
Gena said she’s “learned a lot” since moving from Wisconsin’s Northwoods to the flat, fertile farm fields of south-central Minnesota.
“Markets are different and prices are different in certain spots,” she said. “The land is very different.”
The couple has a 3-year-old son, Lars, and is expecting their second child in September. Will they join FFA?
“I’ll assume so,” says their mother.