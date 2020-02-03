Oconto farmers Philip and Laura Finger were named the 2020 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers on Jan. 26 during the organization’s 66th annual awards weekend in Chippewa Falls.
Happy just to be nominated, let alone named a finalist, the couple was “shocked” when they were named the winner, Philip said.
“We had no expectations going in,” he added, commending the others who were also named finalists. “It was a great experience.”
Philip is the fifth generation of Finger Family Farm, which has been operating since 1872. Laura bought into the family farm upon their marriage.
Philips’s parents continue to work on the farm, and Philip and Laura’s four children — Alana, PJ, Alisa and Alivia — get to be involved as well. Alana is going to Fox Valley Technical College and has the option to return to the farm if she chooses to after graduation, Philip said.
The Fingers’ farm consists of 1,400 crop acres and 540 cows. Among the crops they raise are corn for silage, corn for grain, alfalfa, winter wheat and cover crops.
Like all farmers, Philip said, “We’re very passionate about what we do.”
Philip is general manager on the farm, overseeing herd health and breeding. Laura is in charge of the calves and oversees the parlor and parlor maintenance.
“We’re a really good team,” Philip said, noting that his strengths were her weaknesses and vice versa.
Philip, a UW-Madison graduate, said that he’s always loved farming and has been interested in genetics since he was a kid. Laura, who grew up in Hawaii, had experience with dairy goats before attending Iowa State University for dairy science.
Their success also depends on their willingness to be fully involved with the farm, taking on any job that’s needed of them.
“We’re not above any job here,” Philip said. “We like to work with our employees.”
They also enjoy being able to work with animals and getting to be stewards of the land, Philip said.
“We like seeing our outcomes,” he added.
Philip said that they’re “very proud of all farmers” and are happy any time they can be out there and promoting agriculture.
The Fingers are slated to host their county’s Breakfast on the Farm in 2022 during the farm’s 150th anniversary year.
Judging criteria for the Outstanding Young Farmer award are based 50% on progress in agricultural career, 25% on extent of soil and water conservation practices and 25% on contribution to community, state and nation.
Runners-up for the Outstanding Young Farmer award were Katy Schultz of Fox Lake and Jeremy and Heather Natzke of Green Leaf.
Schultz is a partner in Tri-Fecta Farms, and the Natzkes are the fifth generation farming at Jeremy’s family’s farm, Wayside Dairy.
In addition to being first runner-up, Schultz was presented with the “Speak Up for Agriculture” award for her travels abroad that allowed her to immerse herself in the culture of many countries while also educating on the diverse agriculture of the U.S. The “Speak Up for Agriculture” award is sponsored by The Country Today.
Also among the state finalists were Kelly Fruit of Viola; John “JJ” and Chase Pagel of Kewaunee; and Laura and Tyler Raatz of Oconto Falls.
Last year’s recipients, Adam and Chrissy Seibel of Bloomer, are slated to be recognized as one of the top 10 finalists nationwide, with the potential to be named National Outstanding Young Farmers, later this week in Connecticut.
The Fingers will be nominated to attend the national conference next February, when the national awards are scheduled to be announced in Appleton.
Wisconsin has boasted several national winners since the Outstanding Young Farmer program began in 1954 as a National Priority program for the U.S. Jaycees. Wisconsin named its first winner in 1952.
During the awards weekend, an ag forum training session was held for the candidates, and candidates also toured area businesses including previous winner Seibel’s Organic Dairy as well as Leinenkugel’s Brewery.