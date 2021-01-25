Preparing during the good times is the best way to be ready when the agricultural economy goes in the other direction, according to UW-Extension Farm Management Specialist and UW-Platteville Professor Kevin Bernhardt.
Planning your cash flow, especially during uncertain times like during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is essential and challenging, Bernhardt said during a Jan. 15 UW-Extension Farm Ready Research Webinar, “In it for the Long Haul — Cash Flow During a Crisis.”
“When we are at the bottom of that profit cycle, our goal at that point is to get to the other side,” Bernhardt said. “As we come out of that low, ... it’s a little bit more exciting to be a part of the management team at that point. We can start to build. ...
“But quite frankly, it’s also time to get ready for the next low, when it comes.”
Bernhardt said the agricultural economic cycle is what drives a lot of what is done in farm management.
“There are certain times in that cycle when cash flow makes sense and the cash flow is actually something that’s almost a necessity, there’s other times when other tools might come into play,” Bernhardt said. “But the the ag economic cycle is certainly something that we we live with.”
He pointed to peaks and valleys in milk and steer prices as examples of the ups and downs typically seen in the ag economy.
“There’s times when we have very good profitability in our enterprises, there’s times when we have very poor profitability. And it’s not all that long between the peaks and between the valleys that we are forced to live with that in agriculture,” Bernhardt said.
Bernhardt said lows typically have nothing to do with farmers’ management ability or how well our cows are milking, but is likely from something that is happening outside of their control, like world supply-and-demand situations, free-trade agreements or weather.
During the upside of the ag economic cycle, farmers can start to build profits and farm size or other changes on the farm and begin looking at the security of the operation and towards transition issues.
“It’s not just the prices the profitability that goes up and down in cycles, it’s also our emotions,” he said. “This is something that we all have to deal with so you know as we as that price or as profitability starts to come up. There’s optimism there’s excitement and there’s downright euphoria, when we get to those really good, profitable times. But then that starts to get followed by a little bit of denial as those prices and profitability comes down.
“When it gets at the bottom like we’ve seen it here a couple times last few years, we get pretty despondent about that. That leads to times when stress can really start to take over for our ability to make good management decisions.”
A cash flow budget is a plan of how cash will be coming into and leaving the farm. Bernhardt said completing a cash flow budget requires the manager to plan ahead, know approximately what they will raise, input needs, input costs, output prices, capital asset replacement, sales or purchases, and other factors that could either provide or take cash from the business.
He said a cash flow budget forces the planning function of management and provides a means of communicating the amount and timing of borrowing and investment needs with the lender. During times of low profitability, cash flow is a survival strategy, he said.
“There’s a laundry list of things a farm might do to increase their cash flow,” Bernhardt said. “If I had to pick out one tool that I think is best for the manager on the farm to make good management decisions, it’d be the cash flow.”
For more information, visit farms.extension.wisc.edu.