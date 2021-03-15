As fields dry out and spring fieldwork draws near, motorists will begin seeing more farm equipment on roadways.
Slow-moving tractors and implements of husbandry can cause dangerous situations for motorists who are unprepared to drive safely around this large equipment, according to Cheryl Skjolaas, specialist with the UW-Madison Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and UW-Extension.
From 2010 through 2019, there were 1,714 crashes involving farm tractors and motor vehicles, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Marathon County had the most such crashes with 89, followed closely by Dane County with 88.
“These crashes can happen anywhere. We want to help prevent these crashes and lower the numbers from the agricultural side,” Skjolaas said during a March 9 Farm Ready Research webinar, “Oh, CRASH! Safety Considerations for Agricultural implements on Roads.” “We have to be thinking about those drivers who are not familiar with the size and dimensions of our implements of husbandry.”
Skjolaas said especially this spring, with COVID-19 restrictions possibly letting up and tourism ramping up, more people are likely to be taking to roads around the state, and many may not know how to react when coming across farm equipment using the roads as well.
“We share the roads, so we always have to be thinking about that other driver and the lots of other factors that aren’t in our control,” she said.
Lieutenant Bill Bremmer of the Wisconsin State Patrol said the size of some implements of husbandry can make it difficult to share roadways, but operators of the farm equipment have to be aware of traffic traffic around them.
“You still have to yield the right away to oncoming traffic and yield half of the roadway,” he said. “Just because you are over width, doesn’t mean you get the whole roadway. Somebody else approaching you still has the right to their fair share.”
Since 2014, it has been illegal to pass farm equipment in a no passing zone, regardless of the equipment’s speed. Because motorists have to wait until they have entered a legal passing zone to pass equipment once it is safe, Bremmer said farmers should avoid doing anything to make a following driver think they should pass.
“Typically farmers want to get out of the way of everybody, let everybody else go by, and they like to stay way to their shoulder as far off as they can,” he said. “The problem with running on a shoulder is, especially on a narrow-shoulder roadway, you’re going to still be in that traffic lane on the roadway.”
Bremmer, whose family crop farms in western Wisconsin, said driving on the shoulder on a narrow road can encourage other drivers to pass in no-passing zones because they think the farmer wants them to go around.
“If you need to take up part of the roadway, you probably would be best to take up all of your lane, because it is yours,” he said. “That way it’s very clear that if somebody is going to pass you, they’re going to have to go across the centerline and it’s going to be an unlawful pass.”
Bremmer said in addition to following general rules of the road, like not operating over the centerline, farmers must also consider factors like their visibility, both while driving and parked, lighting, weight limits and insurance.
And while encouraging farmers to “own their lane” in many cases, in a passing zone, or if shoulder width permits, farmers are obligated to yield the roadway to the overtaking vehicle so they do not impede the normal movement of traffic.
“When you’re traveling on the roadway with implements of husbandry and ag (commercial motor vehicles), a lot of times you’re going to be traveling at obviously a lesser speed than traffic,” he said. “By the very nature of your speed, you will, to some degree, be impending traffic, and that’s understandable. But you need to take into consideration the traffic volume, and at times when you have the opportunity, find that town road or intersection or a wide section of the shoulder where you can wing out and let some of that traffic go by.”
The combination of slow traveling farm equipment and faster motor vehicles means the time before the two meet can be seconds, which is a key factor in many crashes.
“It’s important to be alert and remember that these farm implements don’t behave like cars and pick-up trucks,” she said.