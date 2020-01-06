Farmers with interest in organic row crop and small grain production should plan to attend the fifth annual OGRAIN (Organic Grain Resource and Information Network) Winter Conference, which is set for Jan. 24-25 on the UW–Madison campus. This two-day conference will highlight issues critical to organic crop success in a changing environment.
“Farmers are being hit with so many unpredictable factors that are out of their control,” said OGRAIN program leader Erin Silva, associate professor and Extension organic agriculture specialist in the UW–Madison Department of Plant Pathology. “The OGRAIN conference will focus on increasing farm resiliency, taking advantage of the diversified crops, markets and soil-building practices that organic grain production has to offer.”
Conference attendees will hear from two featured speakers, both considered leaders in sustainable farming. Thor Oechsner, founder and owner of Oechsner Farms, will share insights gained from raising a diversity of organic grains for food-grade and craft beverage markets on 1,200 acres in southcentral New York. Iowa farmer and philosopher Fred Kirschenmann, president of the Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture, will bring inspirational thoughts on building resiliency when times are tough.
In addition to these presentations, there will be 15 workshop sessions on topics key to organic grain success. These workshops will be led by farmers, researchers and industry representatives and will feature a number of farmer panels to allow learning from a diversity of voices and experiences.
Anyone interested in transitioning to organic or improving their organic farming systems will find something of value at the event. The conference is designed to help producers interested in exploring organic grain production transition, livestock farmers interested in growing their own feed, produce growers curious about adding grain to their system, or anyone considering or currently growing organic grain.
For more information and to register, visit ograin.cals.wisc.edu. A limited number of walk-in registrations will be available for an increased registration fee.
Contact Harriet Behar at harriet.organic@gmail.com or 608-872-2164 with questions.