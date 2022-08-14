Taylor_Schaefer

Taylor Schaefer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland.

 SutterChase Studios

From sweet corn to mink, dairy products, snap beans, ginseng, cranberries and more, it is easy to see how the diversity of Wisconsin’s agriculture industry is one of our state’s greatest strengths. Recently, I was able to visit with Joanna and Brian Guza of Guza Garlic in Denmark, Wisconsin, who contribute to the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture through their family’s garlic farm.

Founded in 2018, the Guza’s only produced five pounds of garlic in their first year. From German Red to Siberian bulbs, the Guzas now harvest thousands of bulbs each year, harvesting 4,000 bulbs in just one week this July. They are one of the more than 400 garlic producers in the state of Wisconsin.

