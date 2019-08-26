Farmers are invited to attend a pasture walk hosted by the Coulee Graziers on Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Nate and Karen Kling farm, W15503 Kelly Road Taylor. Farmers with an interest in grazing and forage resources, from small-scale holding paddocks to full-scale managed intensive grazing, are welcome to attend.
The event will begin with a presentation from the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. The apprenticeship program combines work based training with related instruction by pairing individuals interested in managed grazing with Master Dairy Graziers.
Following the presentation will be a light lunch and pasture walk of the Kling farm. Topics for discussion during the walk include infrastructure for heavy cow traffic during wet years and dealing with saturated pastures.
The Coulee Graziers Network offers the opportunity to network and learn through farmer-led discussion to improve profitability with environmentally sound grazing practices. There is no membership/meeting fee to attend pasture walks.
For more information, contact the Jackson County Extension office at 715-284-4257 or Steve Kling, Coulee Graziers Network, at 715-662-5053