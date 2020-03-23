MADISON — When organizers began their work on the 2020 PDPW Business Conference, they had a much different vision in mind for how they’d deliver their conference experience. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, PDPW staff quickly adapted, opting to take their anticipated business conference virtual, inviting registered attendees to click a link to watch presenters speak on a variety of topics during their scheduled two-day event March 18 and 19 at the Alliant Energy Center.
Doug Hall was this year’s keynote speaker for the first day of the business conference, energizing listeners with ways to capitalize on recent downtime and focus on building resilient and groundbreaking cash-producing ventures. Hall is the founder and chairman of Eureka! Ranch International, a think-tank that delivers a complete system of innovation from creation to commercialization; he also dabbles in other business ventures and is a chemical engineer by education, a lecturer, best-selling author and TV and radio host.
He started his presentation by telling attendees that there are no magic solutions, guarantees or gambles involved when breaking down his seven pathways for igniting profitability; however, he hoped his session would give those listening “the spark” they need to ignite new ideas.
“None of these are baby steps. They are transformative thoughts,” Hall said. “But there has never been a better time to be an innovator.”
He explained his first pathway for igniting profitability is to focus on a product that is “meaningfully unique,” which can be pretty easily measured by assessing what the potential customer will pay for the product and asking them how likely they are to buy that product.
Hall used the example of Brain Brew Custom Whiskey, a company he also founded. He acknowledged the whiskey industry is one built on traditions and the natural way of doing things, much like the dairy industry, but stressed the importance of creating whiskey that had that meaningfully unique factor.
At Brain Brew Custom Whiskey, they found that 70% of the flavor of barrel aged whiskeys comes from the wood used to flavor the beverage, so Hall started thinking of ways they could add value to the whiskey through the use of different wood flavors. Four thousand experiments later, he said the company started winning major awards, even catching the eye of a competitor that reached out for a collaboration project.
“It’s so meaningfully unique that it’s radically different than others that are doing it,” he said.
There are a lot of beliefs out there on how dairy producers should dairy, but they need to assess which beliefs they can break and create something totally new, a transformation, he added.
Hall’s second profit pathway included looking at system innovation. Ninety-four percent of failures are due to the system, while 6% are due to the worker, he said, so taking a look at how all the elements of your system work is a good idea. Become smarter by starting a plan and looking closely at your offerings, your finances, research and development, sales, marketing, legal, leadership, human resources and manufacturing, if applicable.
He argued in his is third profit pathway that producers need to focus, focus, focus. Perhaps the producers look at a specific highly targeted audience and offer a product to them; if the product is meaningfully unique, that audience will begin to tell others about that product.
Using his experience in the whiskey business as an example, Hall referenced Macallan Whisky, marketed heavily to a wealthy audience only. Because the business has something unique to offer a very specific audience, it tends to sell relatively well.
For his fourth pathway, Hall explained how transforming the cost and benefit to the customer can advance profitability.
“The secret is a double shift, driving the cost and the benefit. Do it at the same time,” he said.
Doing this allows a restart and reboot to the innovation curve, he added.
He used the lobster industry in the northeastern U.S. as an example. Lobster is already really expensive and at the whims of the market, but those in the industry found that adding anything to lobster, or adding lobster to anything, such as quiches, soups, etc., profitability on that product increased. The same can be said for Planters peanuts, Hall said, as the company adds chocolate, more types of nuts and snack mixes to their line of products.
His fifth profitability pathway focused on “turning a valve into a pump,” asking listeners to think of their path to end users as a system of valves. In the prescription drug industry, those valves may include doctors, nurses and insurance companies; if the drug inventor can get even just one of those “valves” to support their product, they will talk to others about the benefits.
In the bourbon business, this means connecting with bartenders and bars, thought leaders and customers, engaging them enough so they become a “pump” and pull the product through the system. In addition, Hall said there could be opportunities to add value with those valves and pumps as each one may have a unique problem that could be solved through innovation with your product.
It’s important to grow new customers or occasions, as outlined in Hall’s sixth profitability pathway. Profitability is much greater when businesses seek new customers as opposed to focusing only on growing demand for existing customers as “new customers drive interest.”
And finally, for his seventh profitability pathway, Hall said producers must look at their business model and make changes if things aren’t working.
“The business model is how you earn your revenue,” he said. “Figure out ways to change the model.”
For Hall in the bourbon business, this meant creating a Bourbon Wizard app that helps customers blend their whiskeys, which are then sold directly to the customer. He is also looking at franchising his business as opposed to building craft distilleries.
It will come down to changing the way things have been done, which can be hard for producers and business owners alike. But Hall said even in a crazy world, he’s optimistic as there’s never been a better time to be an innovator, ending his presentation with this quote from Benjamin Franklin: “Up sluggard, and waste not life; in the grave will be sleeping enough.”