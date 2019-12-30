UW-Extension Walworth County will be hosting Pesticide Application Training on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Applicators have the option to self-study and schedule an exam at any UW-Extension office or attend the Feb. 6 training session and take the exam after the training session. Coffee, snacks and lunch are provided.
To register for the training session, contact Gonzalo Vega at the Walworth County UW-Extension office at 262-741-4963 or email at gonzalo.vega@wisc.edu. You may also print or download the training session brochure and registration at walworth.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/pesticide-applicator-training/.
Registration deadline in Jan. 31. Contact Agriculture Extension Educator Jim Versweyveld at 262-741-4962 or jim.versweyveld@wisc.edu if you have any questions about the Pesticide Applicator Program, pesticide use, dairy or beef and of if you have any other agriculture questions.