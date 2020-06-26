Given the variety of ongoing challenges facing the agriculture industry, from low prices and uncertain markets to inclement weather and COVID-19, it’s no surprise Wisconsin farmers and their families are experiencing increased stress.
To provide relevant information and resources on this important topic and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues in rural communities, the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection has created a new audio podcast series called “Rural Realities.”
Beginning June 22, the pre-recorded podcasts run between 20-30 minutes in length and feature a different host for each episode.
Podcasts will be posted at tinyurl.com/zj4qvu3 by 3 p.m. on the day they air. {span}Dates, topics and speakers for the first five podcasts are available at tinyurl.com/y9sfet6r.{/span}
The podcasts are part of a series of new initiatives developed by the Wisconsin Farm Center to provide mental health assistance resources to farmers and farm families.