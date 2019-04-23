The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is waiving certain poultry testing requirements due to a shortage of an antigen used for testing. As a result, poultry owners do not need to test their birds for the pullorum-typhoid disease while the waiver is in effect.
“The occurrence of pullorum-typhoid is rare, and it does not cause disease in humans,” said Darlene Konkle, acting state veterinarian. “Poultry owners should continue to be vigilant about monitoring their birds and reporting any signs of disease to their veterinarian or DATCP.”
Poultry owners must continue to test their birds for Mycoplasma gallisepticum or ensure the birds or eggs originated from a flock that tested negative for the disease in the calendar year.
The waiver applies until the antigen becomes available to certified testers. There is no timeframe for when the antigen may become available. Currently, only a single manufacturer makes the antigen. Waiver information, updates and information about Wisconsin’s poultry requirements are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PoultryFlockPrograms.aspx.