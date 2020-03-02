WISCONSIN DELLS — In today’s world, there seems to be more and more pressure to modify farm practices as consumers continue to voice concerns about animal welfare. However, Jesse Robbins and Beth Ventura argue that we can attack those concerns with social science to see how the consumer crafts their opinion on animal welfare issues.
Measuring animal attitudes, values and behavior of populations has typically be done through surveys, interviews, focus groups and behavioral observations, the duo shared during their session at the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association conference. Yet more research needs to be done, particularly in the area of social science, to more accurately determine how consumers feel about certain issues.
Sociodemographics associated with concern for animals is a mixed bag right now, said Robbins, a research associate in the Vet Diagnostic and Production Animal Medicine Department at Iowa State University. However, there are three main demographics that stand out when reviewing the results: females are more concerned about animal welfare than their male counterparts; liberals tend to be more concerned about animal welfare than conservatives; and there is often an association between pet ownership and animal welfare concerns.
Information sources used to form those opinions was also a mixed bag, with the majority reporting having no source of information. Information distributed by animal advocacy groups was rated the highest source for information, and there was an inverse relationship between the perceived creditability of animal agriculturists versus self-interests.
Even with numerous surveys and interviews, “we still don’t actually have a ton of robust social science research on what consumers actually know,” said Ventura, an assistant teaching professor of animal behavior and welfare at the University of Minnesota.
However, there appears to be an intersection of stakeholder values when consumers were asked about various public concerns about dairy cattle welfare, even during a time when we sometimes think “us (producers) versus them (public).”
“When we actually start to look into these underlying desires for these to occur, there is some shared consensus amongst them,” Ventura said.
Producers and the public tend to have a shared emphasis on good health and the avoidance of pain, but it gets a little “fuzzy” when asked about opportunities to achieve more alignment with nature.
Both Robbins and Ventura are exploring how to use social science to make better decisions and better educate consumers. They’ve found that one-way education isn’t working from a study Ventura explored in 2015. She invited 50 consumers to a dairy farm in hopes to educate them about animal husbandry practices, but her findings showed that half of the participants did not change their perceptions after visiting the farm, while another third became more critical after visiting the farm.
“It’s a complicated effect without a clear-cut answer,” she said. “But just communicating what we do and ending it there won’t cut it.”
She encouraged producers to instead take a two-way engagement process for education, listening to understand the concerns of those critical of animal welfare. Try to find what values you share as well, and state your commitment to improve welfare on your operation.
There is certainly more to learn in the area of social science and animal welfare concerns, including what does the public actually know; what factors impact opposition and support; how likely are attitudes to translate into behavior; and how worker behavior and attitudes relate to animal behavior.
“The same way your operations benefit from science, we need the same benefits from science of consumers,” Robbins said. “We need more science of human behavior to better understand consumers.”