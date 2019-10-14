CUBA CITY — Kelly Placke grew up on her parent’s farm outside of Cuba City, “escaping,” as she called it, to Arizona for 11 years to pursue an art career before eventually finding her way back to the farm.
From starting a community garden in the big city of Phoenix to working on farms in France with World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms, all of her experiences in between prepared her to return — buying into her parent’s farm and continuing the tradition on their organic, 100% grass-fed dairy operation.
“Thank God that Kelly wanted to be part of the fun,” her mother, Rita, said with a smile.
The Plackes welcomed a dozen or so women onto their farm Oct. 4 for a field day, spearheaded by the Women, Food and Ag Network; Southwest Wisconsin Grasslands Network; Pheasants Forever; and American Farmland Trust. The event was designed to provide women farmers and landowners a chance to network with peers and learn from resource professionals, with women representatives from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Lafayette County Land Conservation Department, National Wild Turkey Federation and Pheasants Forever sharing how their organizations can help achieve goals set on the farm.
“The cool thing is that we get to explore these partnerships in a small setting because it can be really confusing,” said Cindy Becker, Southwest Wisconsin Grasslands Network coordinator. “There are people who are available to help navigate your goals and I help people find these resources.”
Placke was also able to share how she’s used some of these resources, including a cost-share program from the NRCS to install cattle walkways recently. She also has plans to use NRCS funding to help with installation of permanent perimeter fencing next year, and she may also dabble in seeding Sudan grass in the spring.
“It’s something that should be known more,” said Britta Peterson, a farm bill biologist with Pheasants Forever. “We can help you, and if we can’t, we can connect you with someone who can.”
In the pasture, Placke was able to share how she milks 40 cows on a rotational grazing system, providing grass-fed, grain-free organic milk to Organic Valley. The Plackes have been involved with Organic Valley since 1993, when her father began transitioning the farm to organic. By 1996, the farm was certified organic, and in 1997, it began providing milk to Organic Valley. With that, the Plackes became the first organic dairy farmers in Lafayette County.
Now, Kelly Placke is the farm’s herdswoman, tending to the cows, milking them and moving them through the rotational grazing system. Her father leads the crops end of the operation, and her mother does the books. Her parents live just over the hill from Placke and her husband and are pleased that their daughter has taken interest in the family business.
Although grass season is near its end and rain has mucked up many pastures across the state, Placke is satisfied with how her pastures have held up. She credited her perennial agriculture mindset and encouraged others to think about how they could incorporate perennial agriculture into their operations.
“I’m a huge proponent of perennial agriculture,” she said. “If (all this rain) is the new norm, then this is the way farming will have to be. I really do believe farming needs to be looked at in a different way.”
Her father did plant corn this year on a few acres, but Placke hopes to turn those acres into more pasture next year — if the weather ever cooperates. She added that if there was a way to incentivize getting animals back on the land, there could be many benefits, including better care for the environment and the creation of more jobs.
“I have no interest in growing corn, and I never want to till up the ground,” she said. “But I’m grateful he put the corn in because he’ll make more from corn than I do dairying this year.”
Her dad had Holsteins when she was growing up, but Placke is experimenting with other breeds such as Jersey, Normande and Fleckvieh, an Austrian breed of cattle that is suitable for both milk and meat production. She also just started raising bull calves for steers, with the idea to direct market 100% grass-fed beef; Placke kept 10 calves this year as well and will see how they look next year as another option for the operation.
Placke has other goals too, like incorporating more trees into her pastures for both shade purposes and to hold the soil better. She would like to plant a mixture of orchard and shade trees, but again, the weather hasn’t been very promising for tree planting.
As for advice to someone who may be interested in dairy farming, “they need to experience working on a farm before investing in anything,” Placke said. “I don’t think people realize it’s every single day.”
She also suggested looking into a Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship if someone is interested in dairy grazing in particular.