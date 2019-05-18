WRDN Reel Country 1430 AM and 107.3 FM in Durand is hosting a farm crisis town hall meeting May 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at Weiss Family Farms, W4230 County Highway R, Durand.
The meeting is intended to allow farmers and those involved in agriculture talk about the current farm crisis and how it is affecting their operations personally and professionally.
All farmers and those interested in agriculture are encouraged to attend. Area legislative leaders and their aides will be in attendance along with representatives from UW-Extension, Pepin County Health Department and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to discuss programs available to help farmers during these difficult times.
For more information, call 715-672-8989 or visit www.reelcountry1430.com.