The Dunn County Soil and Water Health Partnership will host a fall field day on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Red Cedar Demonstration Farm.
The workshop will be held from 12:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. (rain or shine) at the RCDF farm fields. Topics and speakers will focus on cover crops and will include:
• Interseeding cover crops at various growth stages — Jason Cavadini, Agronomist, UW Marshfield Agricultural Research Station
• Update on Nitrogen Use Efficiency Project — Kevan Klingberg, UW Discovery Farms Program
• Precision Ag for profitability — Scott Stipetich, Farm Bill Biologist, Pheasants Forever
• Maintaining soil of fertility for profitably and soil heath — Carrie Laboski, Professor and Extension Soil Scientist at University of Wisconsin-Madison
• On-farm education at Red Cedar Demonstration Farm — CVTC Agronomy Management Student Panel
A total of 3 CCA CEUs have been applied for this session. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided by Compeer Financial.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to register by Sept. 20 to ensure an adequate number of handouts are available. Register by contacting Katie Wantoch, Extension Dunn County Agriculture Agent, via email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu or phone 715-232-1636. More information on the Red Cedar Demonstration Farm is also available on the Extension Dunn County website: https://dunn.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/red-cedar-demonstration-farm/
This workshop is sponsored by the Dunn County Soil and Water Health Partnership and Compeer Financial. Partnership agencies include Chippewa Valley Technical College, Dunn County Land and Water Conservation Division, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Extension Dunn County.
The Red Cedar Demonstration Farm is located on the east side of Menomonie near the intersection of Highway 12/29 and Stokke Parkway. The tent will be near the Dunn County Transit Commission building (640 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie).