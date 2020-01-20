DARLINGTON — With a new year beginning, Lafayette County agriculture educator Josh Kamps has made it a goal to work more in the area of soil and water quality, sharing with farmers the strong interconnections between both in 2020. As part of that goal, he recently coordinated a “Farming Soil and Water” workshop, aimed at exploring soil, nutrient management, water and research.
Dan Smith, a regional agronomist with UW-Extension Nutrient and Pest Management, was one of the speakers at the event, sharing with those who attended how tweaking their nutrient management plan could put them ahead financially in 2020.
“My presentation should make you think about how to help refine management techniques and become more profitable,” Smith said.
2019 presented many challenges, particularly when it came to nutrient management. There were a lot of prevent acres recorded and farmers must now decide how to manage those acres this year; late season waterhemp created problems in corn as well, which could continue to be a challenge in 2020. Then there was the early season snow in October and challenges with water infiltration late in the season, which may have led to late season runoff issues.
Smith referenced a worksheet developed by the UW Nutrient and Pest Management Program which explains six basic components that can be tweaked within a nutrient management plan to see areas of potential savings. By completing the worksheet, farmers may see opportunities that they hadn’t considered or find that incorporating a few changes has the potential for some savings.
The first component, which is arguably the only cost associated with a nutrient management plan if a farmer is drafting his own, is studying data collected through a soil test. Soil tests are a report card for your fields, estimating the nutrients needed for each field and crop, allowing the farmer to monitor changes within those fields and provide a better understanding on where to apply manure or commercial fertilizers.
“You can save on fertilizers if you have a better understanding,” Smith said. “And there is an economic advantage to allocating nutrients better.”
At about $8 a sample, Smith recommended collecting 10 cores per 5 acres, sampling in a “W” pattern for the best coverage. He added that soil tests should be completed every three to four years for fields that receive manure and commercial fertilizer, while fields that grow high value crops should be sampled every growing season. Fall sampling is usually the best, Smith added, but samples can be taken any time, as long as the farmer is consistent.
Soil tests also provide nutrient recommendations, nutrient credits, time recommendations and lab results for pH, organic matter and more.
While many farmers write their own nutrient management plans, there are positives to hiring a professional to write a nutrient management plan. A professional will provide accurate advice, along with recommendations generated from the report on everything a farmer needs to do agronomically for that year. The cost for this professional service varies, and it might not be worth the cost if the farmer doesn’t know how to use the data properly or does not actually use the nutrient management plan.
Changing up a crop rotation can potentially add to a farmer’s bottom line, Smith said of the third component to improve farm profitability. For example, if a farmer considers a soybean rotation to fields that are in continuous corn, savings may be attained through less nitrogen applications.
“The value of manure can be great,” Smith added in reference to the fourth component: figuring out the credit of on-farm nutrients. “You can reduce the number of commercial fertilizers you use.”
He added that he has seen farmers save $12,000 to $15,000 when he works with them on this component.
“Refine your manure management in 2020 to improve profitability,” he said. “Don’t treat it like waste.”
It also helps if a farmer can graze animals through fields as the livestock spread their own manure; there is potential for savings that way as well.
The fifth component addresses conservation practices that may help reduce soil loss and impact a farmer’s bottom line. Try reducing one step of tillage on one or two fields, Smith said, to see if reducing tillage has the potential to increase profits on the farm.
“But if you’re going to have a cover crop, you need to have a goal and be very realistic about what they’ll do,” he added.
Finally, a farmer should consider careful planning of nutrient applications, both manure and commercial fertilizer, to minimize runoff and other harmful effects. There may also be conservation incentives available for farmers using best management practices, such as the Farmland Preservation Credit.
Interested in receiving a copy of the worksheet? The publication is available from the Nutrient and Pest Management Program by emailing npm@hort.wisc.edu, phoning 608-265-2660 or downloading it at ipcm.wisc.edu.