Rep. Ron Kind says he is worried that if Wisconsin’s family farms don’t get immediate federal assistance, they will disappear.
“We’ve had record family farm bankruptcies,” Kind said during a conference call with media Thursday. “Once these family farms go, we’re not getting them back.”
Kind, D-La Crosse, unveiled his proposed Family Farm Rescue Plan to assist farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan’s first component calls for the federal Department of Agriculture to purchase farmers’ excess food supply and deliver it to food banks. He also recommended that food distribution centers be established.
Kind noted that many farmers are dumping thousands of gallons of milk, while other farmers are considering euthanizing hogs if they can’t be sold at market because a meat-packing plant is closed. He said those are perfect examples of commodities that can be distributed rather than destroyed.
Kind’s plan also calls for:
• Ensure farmers are eligible for small business relief programs.
• Use Commodity Credit Corporation funds to support family farms.
• Re-open the Dairy Margin Coverage program.
• End the “trade war.”
“It’s been devastating for our farmers,” Kind said of the tariffs with China.
Kind said his plan was developed after talking directly with farmers. He contends that each item in his plan can be done immediately without any legislation from Congress.
“All of these are steps the Administration could take today,” he said.
Kind noted that Wisconsin has led the nation in farm bankruptcies in the past two years, with an average of two dairy farms closing every day.
“We need to do this now,” he said. “Family farms are the backbone of Wisconsin’s rural economy. If the administration doesn’t step up now and offer support, we might lose some of these farms for good.”
Kind said Congress is also looking at increasing funding for purchasing more personal protective equipment for medical workers.