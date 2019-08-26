PLATTEVILLE — Members of the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance and faculty from UW-Platteville’s School of Agriculture welcomed about 50 people to the college’s Pioneer Farm on Aug. 15 for a field day with a soil and water focus.
This was the third field day hosted by farmer-led LASA and highlighted how conservation practices can impact water quality, soil quality and the bottom line on farms in Lafayette County and beyond. The field day also showcased research being completed at Pioneer Farm and the partnership LASA farmers have with representatives at UW-Platteville.
According to LASA President and Chairman Jim Winn, about three years ago, a bus tour around Lafayette County was organized as the farmer-led watershed group was just getting off the ground in the county. Pioneer Farm was one stop on the tour, with Winn knowing immediately that the organization needed to get involved and collaborate with the college and its farm.
Dennis Busch, a senior scientist at Pioneer Farm, said collaborating with LASA has allowed him and his students to explore questions and answers about water quality and soil health, sharing those results with area farmers. Most recently, four research trials were completed at two LASA farmer-member farms, with Busch and his students studying water infiltration with a rain simulator.
“We have a great relationship with LASA and are looking forward to continuing that,” Busch said.
Attendees to the field day rotated around to four different stations, spending about 25 minutes at each station learning about water infiltration and soil health, along with on-farm trials and groundwater quality monitoring being done at Pioneer Farm. LASA members also shared why they feel it’s important to have an organization such as theirs promoting sustainable stewardship of the land and a commitment to improving water quality and the environment.
“There is power in these farmer-led initiative groups,” Winn said. “And there is value.”
He explained how three and a half years ago, members of the Dairy Business Association suggested to Winn how it may be a good idea to start a farmer-led group in Lafayette County. With the success of groups like Peninsula Pride Farms in Kewaunee and Door counties and Yahara Pride Farms in Dane County/Madison area, Winn and others saw an opportunity to bring farmers and friends of agriculture together to find solutions to safeguard water and soil within the county, especially in an era where people are questioning whether their food and water is safe.
LASA vice president Steve Carpenter said the education component has been the biggest draw for him.
“Through LASA, we can educate ourselves and each other. It’s what I really get out of this group,” he said.
Carpenter also sees value in the cost-share program that LASA began last year. LASA members are eligible for three cost-share programs that allow them to experiment with cover crops, nutrient stewardship and no-till/reduced tillage. These practices have been shown to provide many benefits, including reducing soil erosion by wind and water; limiting nutrient losses via leaching, runoff and other loss pathways; and improving soil health.
A partnership with The Nature Conservancy has also allowed for the creation of a benchmark report last year, which documented 14 practices being used by LASA farmers and the progress being made through the use of those practices. Last year’s report was the first to be compiled for LASA — revealing that LASA members had an estimated reduction of 42,648 pounds of phosphorus and 13,285 pounds of nitrogen through the use of those conservation practices.
The report is something Winn hopes can be shared with neighbors and the public as an educational tool and a way to show how farmers in Lafayette County are striving to do good by the environment and land.
LASA started about three years ago with about 12 farmers; now the organization has grown to encompass 24 members, but Winn and Carpenter are always on the lookout for more farmers from Lafayette County to join. They encouraged farmers not involved with LASA to reach out to them to learn more.
“The more people we have involved, the more we can learn from each other,” Carpenter said.
To learn more about LASA, visit http://lafayetteagstewardship.org.