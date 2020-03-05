Jerry Hatfield, former director of the USDA’s Agriculture Research Service National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment in Ames, Iowa, has said, "If you go down this road of improving your soil, you increase your profitability, you increase your yield stability and you’ll sleep better at night."
Hatfield will be coming to Sauk County on March 19 for a workshop hosted by the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department that focuses on building resilient fields and farms by utilizing proven practices. Joining Hatfield at this event will be Abby Augarten with UW Discovery Farms and a panel of farmers from across Sauk County who will be able to talk about what practices they have incorporated on their farms and what they have learned along the way.
Hatfield received his Ph.D. from Iowa State University in 1975 in the area of agriculture climatology. His research focuses on the interactions among the components of the soil-plant-atmosphere continuum and their linkage to air, water and soil quality. His focus has been on the evaluation of farming systems and their response to water and nitrogen interactions across soils and remote sensing methods to quantify field variation.
He is the recipient of numerous awards, including being inducted into the USDA-ARS Hall of Fame for his research impact. He is the author of 493 refereed publications and 18 monographs.
Augarten will be presenting on the Nitrogen Use Efficiency Projects, which six farms from Sauk County have participated in over the last two years. The project helps farmers evaluate their nitrogen management with on farm studies and data collection. The farmers then work with UW Discovery Farms to interpret the results to achieve maximum efficiency of their nitrogen applications allowing for optimum yields, lower input costs and reducing the nutrient loss from the field.
Augarten received her B.S. in International Agriculture from Cornell University. She has a passion for supporting farmers, promoting profitability and preserving the environmental integrity of farming systems.
The workshop will be held at White Mound County Park, S995 White Mound Drive, Hillpoint, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required as seats are limited at this event. The cost of registration is $10 per person and includes a catered lunch, morning refreshments and all workshop materials. Please RSVP to Justine Bula at justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov or 608-355-4842.