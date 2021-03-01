In the Indigenous farming culture, connections abound.
There’s the connection to the land. There’s the connection built with others. And there’s the connection to tradition and the heritage passed down through generations.
Jessika Greendeer, Jerry Jondreau and Jen Falck are among the Indigenous producers sharing the story of their farms and farming in the Indigenous culture. All spoke during a presentation dedicated to the topic during the Growing Stronger organic conference on Feb. 24.
Greendeer, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, grows corn and raises ducks and chicken on Little Sky’s Farm, a micro-farm in Hudson. She is also doing a pilot program this year, called Plant Pals, which offers children a socially distanced way to be a part of planting.
Jondreau, a member of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community in the Upper Peninsula, farms on 30 acres, Dynamite Hill Farms, in the reservation with his partner. Jondreau produces maple sugar, maple vinegar and some maple syrup from a dense sugar maple forest and has a small kitchen garden in addition to an orchard and berries. Each fall, Jondreau also spends time in Minnesota hand harvesting rice with relatives.
Jen Falck, a member of the Oneida Nation near Green Bay, farms on Kahulahele Farmstead with her husband. The farm has a garden, a high tunnel, bees, pork, eggs and broilers. They will be adding goats and rotational grazing infrastructure this year.
But beyond what each producer is specifically doing, they have each found additional ways to connect to Indigenous farming on a larger scale as well.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit shortly after their decision to go all in on the farm, Jondreau said that they were able to “help feed a lot of Native people around the country.”
Jondreau said that being able to do that was reminiscent of the past when a strong tribal trade system made it more common for Native products to make their way across the country.
Beyond being a grower, Greendeer is also an educator with Dreams of Wild Health, a program that helps youth connect to Indigenous farming, through things such as learning to harvest and prepare foods and about soil health.
Dream of Wild Health also has a seed stewardship program.
“For me, working at Dreams of Wild Health is not only my way of being able to help train our next generation, but it also provides me the income to support my farming habit at home,” Greendeer said.
Falck is involved in an Oneida Nation program, Ohe láku, which grows traditional Oneida white corn. The group of Oneida families acts and functions as a cooperative, without officially being one, in growing and processing the corn. The group has been able to share their story and has benefited from community support, Falck said.
Indigenous food practices translate beyond the producers themselves and includes others who prepare the foods, such as chefs and food entrepreneurs.
Elena Terry, executive chef and founder for Wild Bearies, a Wisconsin nonprofit that aims to create and bring back community through Indigenous foods, also works with Indigenous-grown foods and values the relationships that she has with the people caring for and growing that food.
“I do get the pleasure of working with some amazing growers. ... I am blessed in being able to have the contact in the culinary world where I get to work directly with growers, with hunters, with foragers and really get the education that I can share with my larger community,” Terry said.
And the producers value the relationship in turn.
“My focus ... is not about necessarily generating a profit but it’s about forming those relationships with the foods (and) also the forming of the relationships with the people who prepare those foods,” Greendeer, who is among the producers that Terry has worked with, said.
Sean Sherman, chef and founder of the Sioux Chef in Minneapolis and founder of the nonprofit North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems, spoke about the work being done with the NATIFS Indigenous Food Lab.
Indigenous Food Lab has a non-profit kitchen and started providing food relief last summer, Sherman said.
“We started basically feeding 400 healthy Indigenous meals a day, ... kind of helping to normalize Indigenous foods out there and really getting a lot of nutrition out there to people that needed it,” including the homeless population, Sherman said.
As winter came closer, they began sending out food directly to tribal communities across Minnesota, he said. Currently, they are processing 10,000 meals a week.
Food relief isn’t the main or only goal of the program, though, Sherman said.
“What our real goal is is using the Food Lab as an education and training and development center,” he said.
Among those efforts are revamping tribal community kitchens, training kitchen leaders, and being a support center for them, Sherman said. In the future, they hope to be able to replicate Indigenous Food Lab in other regions of the country.
A Native market is also in the works, as well as a kitchen studio, incubator program and ghost kitchen to test products through the market, Sherman said.
Outside of the Indigenous Food Lab, Sherman is also involved the creation of a for-profit, Indigenous-focused restaurant that is coming to fruition in Minneapolis and takes it name, Owamni, from the Native name for the waterfalls near the restaurant.
Though not a Native American himself, Luke Zahm, owner and chef of the Driftless Cafe in Viroqua, spoke during the presentation about the experiences that he has had with Native American culture and how they have shaped the perspective he now has.
Zahm, who like the other culinary panelists shared a recipe — his featuring Oneida white corn after requesting and receiving permission to create a dish highlighting the food — is also host of the PBS series “Wisconsin Foodie.” In October, Zahm filmed a yet-to-air episode featuring the Oneida Nation.
In addition to the programs that the panelists are involved with, the American Indian Foods program works to help American Indian- and Alaskan Native-owned businesses with export education and technical assistance into markets, said Tomie Peterson, assistant director with the American Indian Foods program.
For more information on that organization, including their “Made/Produced by American Indians” trademark and a directory of local producers, visit indianagfoods.org.