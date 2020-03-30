It was Wednesday night, March 11, and Shelly Mayer, executive director of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, had just gotten home from work. She was already thinking about the limits on gatherings that were being discussed nationally, and with almost 1,000 people pre-registered for the organization’s biggest conference of the year, she couldn’t help but worry.
Then President Donald Trump came on TV, and she stopped everything and watched.
“After hearing him speak, the decision had been made,” she said. “We can no longer hold the PDPW Business Conference in person.”
With so much excitement around this year’s event, Mayer said the dreaded word “cancel” wasn’t an option for the conference that draws between 1,200 to 1,700 people from across the U.S. and globe each year. And with the event always held in March as one last opportunity for dairy farmers to fill their cups with knowledge to take back to their farms, postponing wasn’t an option either.
“It’s always been our culture that we don’t cancel and that we deliver,” Mayer said. “We are dairy farmers and we expect the milk truck to come and the mail to get delivered. It’s just part of PDPW culture that the show will go on.”
“Success and execution was the only direction to go,” added Cassandra Strupp, PDPW program manager. “We had no idea what it meant yet, but we were going virtual.”
Setting aside their panic, the team at PDPW immediately began pulling together, essentially working through their own crisis planning to determine the best way to hold the conference with less than a week until it was to be held. Staff had to find an audio/visual company with online streaming capabilities that would suit their needs; presenters, attendees and vendors all had to be contacted; and a new agenda had to be created as soon as possible.
As Strupp began contacting attendees, she said many were excited that they no longer had to choose between two different sessions to attend as all the sessions would be recorded and available on demand for 60 days following the conference. Some attendees were already in an area that had locked down, so they, too, were excited to be able to tune in virtually. Registrations even continued a few days before the conference as people decided to watch it live from their homes and farms.
“It was amazing and reassuring to see,” Strupp said. “I was pleasantly surprised and excited when I saw the numbers.”
By Monday night, March 16, Mayer knew the system they set up was going to work. Staff connected with each presenter and tested each connection, which was tricky at times as some of the presenters were in different time zones. But the team made it work.
By the following morning, the flowers had arrived at the venue and the stage was set up, with Mayer commenting how it looked like a normal PDPW conference. That visual was just the thing she needed to reassure herself that the show was going on and the conference was actually going to happen.
Attendance numbers are still being calculated, but PDPW staff are calling the conference a success. While they are still helping some members and attendees access the recorded content following the event, staff are excited to check the numbers after two months to see who accessed the content, which content was most popular and at what time of day they tuned in.
“It will be exciting to see those measurements,” Strupp said.
One of the most remarkable things has been the virtual trade show, Mayer added. PDPWPrime, an online catalog of dairy suppliers and their digital storefronts, has seen lots of hits, and it’s exciting for the industry to have this as an option.
For Mayer, just acknowledging “a new way of thinking about doing business” has also served as a learning opportunity. She’s also very grateful for her team, driven by farmers and those with farming backgrounds, who really focused, worked together and found a viable solution for providing important information to those who desire it most — and just in the nick of time, before some of the most intense months of the year for a farmer.
“I hope everyone continues to miss the opportunity we have to connect with each other (though),” she added. “The most valuable resource we still have is how interconnected we all are with each other.”