Resized_20230310_115852.jpeg
Submitted photo

Six candidates remain in contention to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland, and May will see a new Alice crowned.

Applications and preliminary interviews were required of all the candidates before the field was trimmed to the finalists. The position of Alice in Dairyland is an outreach role for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), so the finalists are being judged on their communications and public relations skills.

Tags

Recommended for you