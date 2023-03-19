Six candidates remain in contention to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland, and May will see a new Alice crowned.
Applications and preliminary interviews were required of all the candidates before the field was trimmed to the finalists. The position of Alice in Dairyland is an outreach role for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), so the finalists are being judged on their communications and public relations skills.
The finals take place over a three-day period from May 11-13 in Walworth County. More interviews, visits to agribusinesses for tours, candidate presentations and other activities help identify the candidates’ strengths. The new Alice will begin her term July 5.
The finalists are:
Ashley Hagenow, Poynette, a senior at the University of Minnesota
Shannon Lamb, Dane, a graduate student at the University of Missouri
Lydia Luebke, Kiel, a graduate of University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackie Rosenbush, Sarona, a current student at UW-River Falls
Charitee Seebecker, Mauston, who attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Jodie Weyland, Neenah, who studied agronomy at Fox Valley Technical College
The winning Alice in Dairyland candidate serves a one-year term in the role as a full-time professional for DATCP, traveling Wisconsin to teach about the state’s agricultural industry and cultivating relations with statewide media. The position also develops and carries out marketing and presentations for the industry.