ATHENS — In Robert and Kena Strack’s tie-stall barn in Marathon County, there is a fairly straightforward system for milking their herd of 113.
Robert milks the cows in the stalls on the south side of the 105-stall barn (they shift cows), and Kena milks the cows lined up on the north side.
“It’s been that way ever since the first day we started,” Robert said.
Kena does tend to have the end of both rows, though, when Robert heads off to feed calves and heifers and attend to other matters.
The cows are arranged strategically within their system.
Some of the cows prefer Kena over Robert, while others are vice versa, Kena said. The way the cows are divided between the sides of the barn aims to reflect that.
And “there’s a few cows on the end down here because I don’t like to milk them,” Robert said. “She’s got patience enough to deal with them.”
Robert and Kena operate the farm primarily by themselves. They also have a neighbor who helps, and their sons, 21 and 11, have pitched in as well, although the older son now lives off the farm in nearby Abbotsford.
There isn’t much land attached to farm — 15 acres — but the Stracks have neighbors who they work with to take care of the farm’s feed needs.
For many years, having an ownership role on a farm was something Kena thought she’d only be able to dream about.
Kena grew up on a small dairy farm in a rural area about an hour south and a little west of the city of Chihuahua in Mexico.
There were no buses, no taxis nearby and no mail service directly to homes.
Kena’s father had 50 cows — a relatively typical herd size for that location — but while Kena was interested in the farm, her father, at the time, believed that the house and garden were the places for women and did not approve of them being in barn.
So Kena would take advantage of the times her father was out in the field to go out to the barn and be with the horses and cows.
At a fairly young age, Kena made the decision that she wanted to go to the U.S.
It was pretty common for kids to go the U.S. in search of work once they grew up. There weren’t many job opportunities in the area and even fewer for females, Robert said.
Kena spent some time at locations in the U.S. where she had family, interspersed with time back in Mexico, eventually heading to Colorado, where she also had family and would ultimately meet Robert.
Robert, who had lived in Colorado and Wisconsin at different times while growing up, returned to Colorado after graduating from Colby, Wisconsin, and was running dairy farms in the Denver area. Dairies in Colorado tend to be large-scale operations with multiple partners and thousands of cattle, Robert said.
Robert and Kena were familiar with each other for a couple years thanks to interconnections between Kena’s family and an employee of Robert’s before they became involved and eventually married.
Their relationship “wasn’t in the plans of either one of us, but it worked out well because I wasn’t going to milk the north side,” Robert said with a laugh.
While in Colorado, in addition to their involvement with dairying, Kena raised some other animals, including rabbits, chickens and goats.
As time wore on, though, Colorado no longer provided the kind of lifestyle the couple wanted, and they thought it was time for a change.
So Robert said “Let’s move to Wisconsin,” and Kena said, “OK.”
Prior to purchasing their current farm, the couple farmed for a short time on a farm they rented in Ashland, a location they chose because it was the only rentable option they could find that was big enough for the more than 300 cows (and a couple of goats) they brought with them from Colorado.
Their next move to the farm outside of Athens provided the Stracks the chance to fully farm for themselves, on a smaller scale they could own without involving partners. This May will mark the 10-year anniversary of their farm.
The move brought them closer in proximity to Robert’s family as well.
Robert’s parents, who live in town in Athens, even own another house just down the road from Robert and Kena, providing a nice location for family gatherings.
Kena, who is still undergoing what has proven to be a lengthy and expensive process of becoming a citizen after receiving permanent residency 6 years ago following being in the U.S. on a visa, said that she likes Wisconsin. Not only is she a fan of the cold, but she’s found plenty of friendly faces and enjoys the community feeling of when you see someone, even a complete stranger, you feel like you know them instantly.
Regulations differ between the dairy industries in Mexico and Wisconsin, but compared to Colorado and its large dairies, Wisconsin — with its abundance of smaller farms — provides a more similar dairying environment of the sort Kena knew while growing up.
Mexico’s dairy industry does also differ from Wisconsin’s in that there is not really any middle-class dairies in Mexico, with a wide social class gap between the small dairies and some massive-scale dairies, setting up a system where the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, Robert said.
But wherever they’re farming, the Stracks said, ultimately the work remains the same at its heart.
When they moved to their current farm, their intent was to stay small, starting out with a herd of just 50. Even though their herd is now more than double that number, the couple still does the majority of the work themselves.
Just as the couple splits the barn for milking, they each undertake their own typical roles on farm. For example, Kena tends to handle the farm’s bottle babies, while Robert tends to handle bucket babies and heifers.
“Between the two of us, we typically just share whatever there is to do,” Robert said.
They also raise all their own replacements, and the milk from the farm’s registered herd goes to Wisconsin Dairy State in Rudolph.
They also have a horse (and star of their wedding video), Comanche, who gets to rule the farm in a king-like position as well.
The couple has hosted a dairy breakfast on their farm and has received other recognition, including honors from the World Forage Analysis Superbowl at World Dairy Expo.
Kena would like to add a couple of goats to this farm eventually. She also has an affinity for Jersey cows, of which they have one currently, but would someday like a Brown Swiss, too.
They’ve also adapted the farm’s buildings to better suit their style of farming and their needs, with more plans for improvement underway.
Kena’s father’s view of women of agriculture has changed over time and after being able to see the work that his daughter has accomplished on the Stracks’ farm.
When her father was last at the farm a handful of years ago, he could hardly believe what he saw, Kena said.
“It’s a different culture, obviously, in Mexico,” Robert said. “The older people in Mexico ... like (Kena’s) dad, in that generation, weren’t accustomed to women doing much outside of the house or garden, so he didn’t believe that she could actually do this kind of work and that she knew those kinds of things.”
Seeing his daughter and the work that she was doing was an “eye-opener,” Robert said. The equipment that the farm has also impressed Kena’s father, Kena said.
Kena’s father’s stance with women’s involvement on the farm has now softened and evolved, Robert said.
“He’s very happy now,” Kena said.
But no one seems happier with the farm the Stracks’ partnership has created than the Stracks themselves.
And Kena is thoroughly enjoying the farm life she’s wanted to be a part of since she was a child.
After all, the city can be nice for shopping and restaurants, she says, but the farm is the place she wants to live.