EAU CLAIRE — The farmer’s share of every dollar consumers spend on food is less than 15 cents, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“That’s heart-rending, tragic and sad,” Just Local Food Cooperative’s Nik Novak said May 14 at the co-op’s annual meeting.
Novak said co-ops like Just Local in Eau Claire are doing something about that, with two-thirds of every dollar spent there going back to the farmer.
“So if the consumer spends their money at the co-op, more of their dollar stays here in the community,” he said.
That benefit is felt by the farmer, according to six farmers who made up a panel for a discussion at the annual meeting.
“The business model you support with your dollars matters,” said Mariann Holm of Holm Girls Dairy, a 100-acre organic dairy farm in Dunn County. “The prices you see at some stores are way under the cost of production. Their business model is not the same as one that would support families on the farm.”
Ashly Steinke of Sedge Wood Farms in Chippewa County said many consumers don’t understand the expenses that come along with farming.
“Farming is expensive,” said Steinke, who raises grass-fed beef near Cornell. “We just bought a load of hay to get us through to grass. For 20 bales, we paid $2,300. That’s a hard cost to swallow.”
But it doesn’t stop there, Steinke said. He will be replacing fencing damaged in this winter’s snow at a cost of $20,000, and a machine shed on the farm collapsed under the weight of the snow, which is a $50,000 fix.
“We don’t hide our finances on our farm,” he said. “A lot of people don’t understand how expensive farms are to run. And the price we charge our food is reflective of that.”
Jake Lau of Square Roots Farm, a diversified vegetable farm in Eau Claire, said often customers are understanding but there are still some who don’t see the value in what they are selling.
“The worst thing you can do is sell at a discount. We’re better off not selling than selling for less than the cost of production,” Lau said. “That is devaluing the product we are offering.
“When we put a price list out, those prices are reflective of what it costs us to do it. We’re not trying to take advantage of people, we’re just trying to get by.”
Stephanie Schneider of Together Farms in Buffalo County, a 160-acre farm with grass-fed beef, lamb and heritage pigs, said there are many factors that contribute to what farmers charge for their products.
“Just because one farm is charging a lower price than another farm, doesn’t mean the higher-priced farm is gouging you,” Schneider said. “What it means is the farms have very different expenses.”
Just Local Food General Manager Scott Zellmer said that, while plans for a store expansion are on hold for now, the co-op is looking at other opportunities to expand in Eau Claire and will be working to increase their presence at events in the community.
According to Novak, the co-op supports 134 local businesses, including 80 family farms in western Wisconsin.
“When you purchase from the farmer or a co-op, then you really are supporting the people who are caring for the land,” Holm said. “The people who are caring for the land hold your health in their hands. They have a big impact on the air, the water and what’s in your food.”