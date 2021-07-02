On Tuesday, July 13, UW-Extension will hold a regional small grains field day.
It will start at 6 p.m. in Buffalo County (Grotjahn Road) about 8.5 miles outside of Alma. At 7 p.m. the field day will travel to the second site on Highway 35 about 3.5 miles south of Alma.
Short presentations will be given by Damon Smith, UW-Madison field crop plant pathologist; Jerry Clark, UW-Extension Chippewa County; Carl Duley, UW-Extension Buffalo County; and Cora Rezac, Buffalo County Extension agriculture intern. Topics will include “Disease issues in wheat, barley and oats,” “Fungicide Treatments in Malting Barley – a 3 year review,” “Winter Barley – Western Wisconsin potential,” and “Naked Barley – Why the interest?” There will also be plenty of time for discussion.
If you are interested in attending or have questions, contact carl.duley@wisc.edu or 608-685-6256. More information is also available at buffalo.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/barley-and-hops.