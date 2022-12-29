Spigot

The author arrived with her bucket, only to find the drift so high that there was only a 6-inch clearance below the spigot.

 Kara Berlage

While the weather outside was at times quite frightful over the past couple weeks, we do count ourselves terribly lucky here at the farm. The power stayed on, the ice was immediately blanketed in snow and all our buildings have stayed upright.

Winds blew a bit and drifted the top layer of cold, dry snow, but they never neared the predicted 66-mph gusts in the forecast. Threading the needle through the bomb cyclone in one of the only counties not labeled with a blizzard warning was much welcomed. The wintry situation was plenty challenging enough as it was!

